Toni happy to stay at Bayern

Aston Villa, who were only in action on Monday against Newcastle, now travel to the Czech Republic to face Slavia Prague in the UEFA Cup – Thurs 19:45.

Luca Toni says he is happy to see out his contract at Bayern Munich, but Ze Roberto is set to quit the German champions.

Italian striker Toni is contracted to Bayern until 2011 and he admits he is hoping to spend several more seasons at the Allianz Arena.

“The longer I live here, the better I feel here,” Toni told Die Welt.

“But I can’t make that decision on my own, the club must also decide what they think – perhaps it is that I am away within the next year.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Ze Roberto is pondering a move to Major League Soccer with FC Dallas when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ze Roberto told Suddeutsche Zeitung: “Already my wife would like it if we perhaps left and I am not so often the boss in the house!

“A move to America is very possible. Dallas have already shown interest and my children could go to the international school there.

“My main topic is the family, they are now the No.1 priority over my career.”

