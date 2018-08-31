Check out the Europa League group stage draw which took place earlier today.

UEFA Europa League Groups

The four sides based in England and scotland have been given their groups for the upcoming UEFA Europa League with Celtic arguably getting the hardest draw.

They have been placed with Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Rosenborg.

Arsenal have Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag, and Vorskla Poltava whereas Chelsea are in the very last group, L, PAOK Saloniki, BATE Borisov, and Vidi.

The other Scottish team in the competition, Rangers have Villareal, Rapid Vienna, and Spartak Moscow.

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen (Ger), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bul), FC Zurich (Swi), AEK Larnaca (Cyp)

Group B: Salzburg (Aut), Celtic, RB Leipzig (Ger), Rosenborg (Nor)

Group C: Zenit St Petersburg (Rus), FC Copenhagen (Den), Bordeaux (Fra), Slavia Prague (Cze)

Group D: Anderlecht (Bel), Fenerbahce (Tur), Dinamo Zagreb (Cro), Spartak Trnava (Svk)

Group E: Arsenal, Sporting Lisbon (Por), Qarabag (Aze), Vorskla Poltava (Ukr)

Group F: Olympiakos (Gre), AC Milan (Ita), Real Betis (Spa), Dudelange (Lux)

Group G: Villarreal (Spa), Rapid Vienna (Aut), Spartak Moscow (Rus), Rangers

Group H: Lazio (Ita), Marseille (Fra), Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger), Apollon Limassol (Cyp)

Group I: Besiktas (Tur), KRC Genk (Bel), Malmo (Swe), Sarpsborg (Nor)

Group J: Sevilla (Spa), Krasnodar (Rus), Standard Liege (Bel), Akhisar Belediyespor (Tur)

Group K: Dynamo Kiev (Ukr), Astana (Kaz), Rennes (Fra), Jablonec (Cze)

Group L: Chelsea, PAOK Saloniki (Gre), BATE Borisov (Blr), Vidi (Hun)

Match Dates

Week 1 – 20th September

Week 2 – 4th October

Week 3 – 25th October

Week 4 – 8th November

Week 5 – 29th November

Week 6 – 13th December

The Final

The final of the Europa League will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on the 29th of May, 2019.

