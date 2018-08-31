Check out the Europa League group stage draw which took place earlier today.
UEFA Europa League Groups
The four sides based in England and scotland have been given their groups for the upcoming UEFA Europa League with Celtic arguably getting the hardest draw.
They have been placed with Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Rosenborg.
Arsenal have Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag, and Vorskla Poltava whereas Chelsea are in the very last group, L, PAOK Saloniki, BATE Borisov, and Vidi.
The other Scottish team in the competition, Rangers have Villareal, Rapid Vienna, and Spartak Moscow.
Group A: Bayer Leverkusen (Ger), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bul), FC Zurich (Swi), AEK Larnaca (Cyp)
Group B: Salzburg (Aut), Celtic, RB Leipzig (Ger), Rosenborg (Nor)
Group C: Zenit St Petersburg (Rus), FC Copenhagen (Den), Bordeaux (Fra), Slavia Prague (Cze)
Group D: Anderlecht (Bel), Fenerbahce (Tur), Dinamo Zagreb (Cro), Spartak Trnava (Svk)
Group E: Arsenal, Sporting Lisbon (Por), Qarabag (Aze), Vorskla Poltava (Ukr)
Group F: Olympiakos (Gre), AC Milan (Ita), Real Betis (Spa), Dudelange (Lux)
Group G: Villarreal (Spa), Rapid Vienna (Aut), Spartak Moscow (Rus), Rangers
Group H: Lazio (Ita), Marseille (Fra), Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger), Apollon Limassol (Cyp)
Group I: Besiktas (Tur), KRC Genk (Bel), Malmo (Swe), Sarpsborg (Nor)
Group J: Sevilla (Spa), Krasnodar (Rus), Standard Liege (Bel), Akhisar Belediyespor (Tur)
Group K: Dynamo Kiev (Ukr), Astana (Kaz), Rennes (Fra), Jablonec (Cze)
Group L: Chelsea, PAOK Saloniki (Gre), BATE Borisov (Blr), Vidi (Hun)
Match Dates
Week 1 – 20th September
Week 2 – 4th October
Week 3 – 25th October
Week 4 – 8th November
Week 5 – 29th November
Week 6 – 13th December
The Final
The final of the Europa League will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on the 29th of May, 2019.
