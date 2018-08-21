Find out all you need to know about the new European competition here.

What Is The UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League is a new competition in Europe designed to limit the number of meaningless international friendlies that take place usually towards the end of the year.

What is the format?

Starting in September, the 55 member states that make up UEFA have been put into four leagues; A, B, C and D dependent on their UEFA co-efficient ranking as of October 2017. Within those four leagues, are four groups of either three or four teams.

In those groups, each team will play each other in home and away fixtures.

The teams in League A are the only teams that can win the whole tournament. The group winners in each of the four will go into the knockout stages which will be played in June 2019.

Whereas group winners in Leagues B, C, and D will be promoted into the league above. Additionally, the team that comes bottom of the group in A, B, and C will be relegated into the league below.

