UEFA reject Parma appeal

UEFA have turned down an appeal by Parma to overturn their 3-0 defeat by CSKA Moscow in Thursday’s UEFA Cup semi-final after their goalkeeper Luca Bucci was left dazed by firecrackers thrown onto the pitch.

UEFA have fined CSKA Moscow 100,000 Swiss francs and also ordered the Russian side to play their next two home European fixtures behind closed doors, with the second match suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Parma wanted UEFA to award them a 3-0 win after CSKA fans threw firecrackers on to the pitch as they celebrated their team’s first goal by Brazilian Daniel Carvalho in the 10th minute.

One of the flares exploded near Bucci. The keeper was attended to by a doctor and although he played on for a few minutes, he was replaced shortly afterwards by Sebastien Frey.

CSKA will play Portugal’s Sporting in the UEFA Cup final on May 18 in Lisbon.