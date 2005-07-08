Unhappy players not welcome at Real

Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has told those players unhappy with not being guaranteed first-team football that they should leave the club.

“If you are here it is be a member of the squad,” Luxemburgo said at a news conference as Real returned to pre-season training on Friday.

Portugal winger Luis Figo and midfielder Guti have both complained about their peripheral role at the club and both have been linked with moves away from the Bernabeu.

There are also question marks over the future of Michael Owen, whose place could be jeopardised by the arrival from Brazil of Robinho.

“Owen and Figo have contracts and should be here. Whether they are going to play or not is a different story but they are Real Madrid players,” Luxemburgo added.

“If you are only here to play (and not accept a squad system) you should go.

“If Guti said he didn’t like it here and was going to go and find another club he should have gone. But as he is here it is because he didn’t find another team and he should appreciate the work.”