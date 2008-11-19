Uruguay suspends all football

All eyes will be on Diego Maradona as he takes charge of Argentina for the first time against Scotland this Wednesday. See all the betting here.

Uruguay suspended football in all divisions until further notice, a day after more than 100 fans fought with sticks on the fiepitchd.

The violence came after a game between Danubio and Nacional. The fight at Danubio’s stadium lasted several minutes before riot police intervened.

Interior Minister Daisy Tourne said police responded slowly because most officers were waiting for post-game violence outside the stadium.

“(Clubs) foment violent behavior,” she said. “We have to cast our gaze at other participants because the attitude of the clubs leaves much to be desired.”

Tourne also criticized Montevideo municipal authorities for allowing games to go ahead at Danubio’s stadium despite warnings it lacked adequate security.

Nacional president Ricardo Alarcon told the El Pais newspaper he felt “distressed” and “pained” over the violence.

The Uruguay Football Association said the ban extended to youth leagues.

