Valencia must improve – Koeman

Valencia need to improve their attitude if they are to end a terrible run of form, said coach Ronald Koeman after their 3-0 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

“We have hit rock bottom. We have quality players who are not performing to their best. The team lack courage and aggression, we will have changes for sure,” Koeman said.

Koeman was appointed as a replacement for the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores at the beginning of November, but has failed to make the impact the board had perhaps hoped for.

They have failed to reach the knockout stages of teh Champions League and currently they lie sixth in the league, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Koeman, who is Valencia’s fourth coach in three years since the departure of Rafael Benitez to Liverpool, has a contract until 2010.

