Van Gaal hails Bayern performance

Liverpool have never lost successive home European fixtures and will be looking to end the group on a high at home to Fiorentina – Get all the top tips and betting previews here.

Louis van Gaal endured a nervous opening in Turin before Bayern Munich emerged 4-1 against Juventus to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Dutch coach, who faced the prospect of dismissal had Bayern not prevailed, was delighted with the way his players performed.

“The first half was superb, almost perfect,” Van Gaal said.

“I said nothing at half-time, and that doesn’t happen very often. “I just said it was great, and we’ll win if we carry on the same way. And that’s exactly what happened.

“The difference with what happened in October and what happens now is goals. We’re producing the goals we couldn’t make back then.

“We’ve played exceptionally well away to Juventus, a leading Italian team, that doesn’t happen a lot,” Van Gaal added. “We’ll be even more confident now. But on Saturday we’ll have to be at our best to beat Bochum. They are a typical German team, and it’s always difficult winning there.”

Meanwhile, Juventus coach, Ciro Ferrara, acknowledged that he must now face questions about his future.

“It’s up to others to judge this elimination,” said coach Ferrara.

“In the last two matches we haven’t done anything to deserve to go through. Bayern were the superior side. They played like a great team and we had lots of problems.

“We share the responsibility. Those two players are new. But we mustn’t hide behind excuses.”

“I am very disappointed for the club, team and fans. Going out of the Champions League hurts.”

Liverpool have never lost successive home European fixtures and will be looking to end the group on a high at home to Fiorentina – Get all the top tips and betting previews here.

Christmas special offer – Subscribe to World Soccer magazine today and Save up to 32%