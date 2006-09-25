Victory vital – Capello

Betting on Football? Claim £500+ in free bets – click here now.

Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello believes it is vital his side take all three points from the visit of Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

Having lost their opening game 2-0 against Lyon a fortnight ago, Real are third in Group E behind the French side and Steaua Bucharest – 4-2 victors over Kyiv in the opening round of matches.

“Dynamo are a dangerous side away from home. They are good on the counter with some very quick players, and effective in the air from corners,” Capello said on the eve of Tuesday’s encounter.

“It is a very important game. It is fundamental for us. Victories bring confidence and this is vital.”

Real have been criticised for their conservative football since Capello’s arrival in the summer. But the ormer Juventus coach has argued that the team he has assembled needed time to gel

“It is a new team and the players are happy, motivated and working well,” he said.

“What we have achieved so far in four games in the league is good. It was just the Lyon game where we were poor in defence.

“It isn’t possible to perform miracles in two months. Barcelona have had three years playing together and Valencia (third in the league) have also had more time than us.”

