Wenger signs new Arsenal deal

Arsene Wenger has signed a new deal with Arsenal that will keep him at the club until 2011.

The Frenchman has extended his current deal, which took him to the end of this season, by an additional three years.

“My heart is tied to this football club so signing a new deal was always my intention,” said the Arsenal boss.

“It has deep-seated roots and a tremendous heritage. It is my aim to uphold these values and help create new history for future generations.

“Arsenal is the club of my life. I have been entrusted with complete freedom to implement and execute my plans on what will make the team successful.

“That means I have a responsibility to the fans to deliver silverware and also a responsibility to the players to help turn our potential into prizes.

“Since the beginning of the season something has been happening in this team,” he said.

“They fight for each other, they have a great togetherness and love for the game.”

Wenger’s new deal is reportedly worth £4m a year.

Gunners chairman Peter Hill-Wood added: “It is wonderful news. With Arsene continuing to manage the team, I am sure we can look forward to more exciting football and success on the pitch.

“He has a special ability to develop talented players and turn then into world class stars, a quality that is admired here at the club and indeed around the world.”

The Frenchman, who was poached from Japanese side Grampus Eight in 1996 by former vice-chairman David Dein, has guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles and four FA Cup triumphs.

