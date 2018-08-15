Major League Soccer has 23 teams split across two conferences, the East and the West.

Who Are The MLS Teams?

In this piece we take a look at the 23 teams who make up the MLS Soccer league in the United States and Canada.

Atlanta United

Atlanta currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 4 losses and 6 draws. They are one point ahead of the two New York teams.

Chicago Fire

Founded in 1997, the team was created on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Colorado Rapids

Secured their one and only title in 2010 and was one of the original ten charter clubs in 1995.

Columbus Crew

The Ohio based side has won three Supporters’ Shield trophies and yet only managed to win one MLS Cup in 2008.

D.C. United

Won the second most MLS Cups in tournament history with four. LA Galaxy have the most with five. The Washington based side recently signed Wayne Rooney.

FC Dallas

Lead the Western Conference right now with 12 wins, 5 losses and 6 draws. Sporting Kansas City are three points behind.

Houston Dynamo

Are one of only three teams to have won two consecutive MLS Cups. They did so in 2006 and 2007. The other two sides were DC United and LA Galaxy.

Los Angeles FC

One of the two sides based in Los Angeles, LAFC and LA Galaxy have a rivalry known as El Trafico.

LA Galaxy

MLS team with arguably the highest global footprint after signing stars like David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Giovani Dos Santos, Steve Gerrard and currently Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Minnesota United FC

Along with Orlando, Minnesota are one of two teams never to make it into the MLS Cup playoffs.

Montreal Impact

Recently signed Bacary Sagna and also signed Didier Drogba in the past too.

New England Revolution

Based in Boston, the club is owned by Robert Kraft who also owns the New England Patriots.