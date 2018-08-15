Major League Soccer has 23 teams split across two conferences, the East and the West.
Who Are The MLS Teams?
In this piece we take a look at the 23 teams who make up the MLS Soccer league in the United States and Canada.
Atlanta United
Atlanta currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 4 losses and 6 draws. They are one point ahead of the two New York teams.
Chicago Fire
Founded in 1997, the team was created on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
Colorado Rapids
Secured their one and only title in 2010 and was one of the original ten charter clubs in 1995.
Columbus Crew
The Ohio based side has won three Supporters’ Shield trophies and yet only managed to win one MLS Cup in 2008.
D.C. United
Won the second most MLS Cups in tournament history with four. LA Galaxy have the most with five. The Washington based side recently signed Wayne Rooney.
FC Dallas
Lead the Western Conference right now with 12 wins, 5 losses and 6 draws. Sporting Kansas City are three points behind.
Houston Dynamo
Are one of only three teams to have won two consecutive MLS Cups. They did so in 2006 and 2007. The other two sides were DC United and LA Galaxy.
Los Angeles FC
One of the two sides based in Los Angeles, LAFC and LA Galaxy have a rivalry known as El Trafico.
LA Galaxy
MLS team with arguably the highest global footprint after signing stars like David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Giovani Dos Santos, Steve Gerrard and currently Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Minnesota United FC
Along with Orlando, Minnesota are one of two teams never to make it into the MLS Cup playoffs.
Montreal Impact
Recently signed Bacary Sagna and also signed Didier Drogba in the past too.
New England Revolution
Based in Boston, the club is owned by Robert Kraft who also owns the New England Patriots.
New York City FC
The club frequently features in Forbes’ lists for the most valuable MLS franchises and their fan base is regarded as one of the largest in the league.
New York Red Bulls
Another team with a high global profile, the New York Red Bulls have signed some incredible players like Lothar Matthaus, Thierry Henry and Rafael Marquez.
Orlando City SC
Formed in 2015, the club is the first to play in the state of Florida since the Miami Fusion and Tampa Bay Mutiny folded after the 2001 season.
Philadelphia Union
One of the few teams in the league who have failed to win the tournament.
Portland Timbers
Formed in 2009, the club won their only MLS Cup in 2015.
Real Salt Lake
Goalkeeper Nick Rimando who currently plays for Real Salt Lake has MLS records in career clean sheets, wins, saves and appearances.
San Jose Earthquakes
Sit bottom of the entire MLS right now only winning 3 games from 23 matches.
Seattle Sounders FC
Team based in the north-west of the United States, they lost 2-0 in the MLS Cup final against Toronto last season.
Sporting Kansas City
Founded in 1995, the club has largely been known as the Kansas City Wizards until their rebrand in 2010.
Toronto FC
One of the few teams based in Canada, Tornto FC are lead by Michael Bradley and are the most recent champions.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
One of the most prolific goal scorers in tournament history, Kei Kamara currently plies his trade in Vancouver.