Wiltord join Rennes



Man Utd have had their worst start in 15 years, click here to see how this has changed the Premiership betting odds.

France striker Sylvain Wiltord is leaving Lyon for Ligue 1 rivals Rennes after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old, who left Rennes in 1997 has decided to return to his first club.

The veteran forward won the last three Ligue 1 titles with Lyon and also earned a French title with Bordeaux in 1999. During his four-year spell at Arsenal, he won two Premier League titles.

Wiltord has played 92 times for France, scoring 26 goals, and was a member of the team that won the European championship in 2000.



Man Utd have had their worst start in 15 years, click here to see how this has changed the Premiership betting odds.