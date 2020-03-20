World Soccer April 2020
World Soccer April 2020
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
10 Coronavirus
13 Jim Holden Liverpool one of the greats
14 Keir Radnedge Calendar in meltdown
16 Paul Gardner FA slow to react
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
EYEWITNESS
20 Czech Republic
26 Italy
HEADLINERS
30 Ciro Immobile
32 Christopher Nkunku
33 Dietmar Hopp
34 Martin Braithwaite
36 Amr Fahmy
37 Moussa Marega
FEATURES
38 Financial FairPlay Manchester City take on UEFA
42 Club Profile Atalanta
48 Player Biography Erling Haaland
TALENT SCOUT
46 Big-club protege’s
6 OF THE BEST
52 Sons of their father
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
54 Champions League last eight
WORLD SERVICE
58 Euro 2020 Play-off previews
66 Global diary
67 St Pierre & Miquelon CONCACAF dream
68 Brazil Controversy over shirt number 24
70 Asia Brightest stars heading for Spain
72 Africa Esperance out of Champions League
74 ESM XI
75 Golden Shoe
76 Results, tables, fixtures
78 Squads
RIVALS
82 Shanghai SIPG & Shanghai Shenhua
