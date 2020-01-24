World Soccer February 2020
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
13 Jim Holden Solskjaer is United’s problem
14 Keir Radnedge The last golden decade
16 Paul Gardner VAR has set us back 60 years
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
EYEWITNESS
20 Spain
24 Cyprus
HEADLINERS
28 Sadio Mane
30 Juan Roman Riquelme
31 Abderrazak Hamdallah
32 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
34 Roy Chipolina
35 Li Tie
FEATURES
36 Serge Gnabry Player biography
44 UEFA Champions League Knockout stage preview
52 Europa League Players to watch
6 OF THE BEST
56 Peter Pans
WOMENS FOOTBALL
58 Barca make up for lost time
WORLD SERVICE
62 Club World Cup Liverpool win in Qatar
66 South America league round-ups
68 Global diary
69 Cayman Islands Nations League boost
70 China New rules on spending and imports
72 Holland PSV sack coach Van Bommel
74 Africa Champions League review
78 Results, tables, fixtures
80 ESM XI
81 Squads
RIVALS
82 Genoa and Sampdoria
