World Soccer February 2020

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

12 On the radar

13 Jim Holden Solskjaer is United’s problem

14 Keir Radnedge The last golden decade

16 Paul Gardner VAR has set us back 60 years

18 Ins & Outs People on the move

EYEWITNESS

20 Spain

24 Cyprus

HEADLINERS

28 Sadio Mane

30 Juan Roman Riquelme

31 Abderrazak Hamdallah

32 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

34 Roy Chipolina

35 Li Tie

FEATURES

36 Serge Gnabry Player biography

44 UEFA Champions League Knockout stage preview

52 Europa League Players to watch

6 OF THE BEST

56 Peter Pans

WOMENS FOOTBALL

58 Barca make up for lost time

WORLD SERVICE

62 Club World Cup Liverpool win in Qatar

66 South America league round-ups

68 Global diary

69 Cayman Islands Nations League boost

70 China New rules on spending and imports

72 Holland PSV sack coach Van Bommel

74 Africa Champions League review

78 Results, tables, fixtures

80 ESM XI

81 Squads

RIVALS

82 Genoa and Sampdoria

