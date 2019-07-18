World Soccer July 2019 is on sale July 19th priced £4.99
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In Pictures
10 From the Editor
14 On the radar
15 Jim Holden Sarri is romantics’ choice
16 Keir Radnedge UEFA set for club battle
18 Ins & Outs people on the move
20 Brian Glanville Pogba is United’s problem
HEADLINERS
22 Francesco Totti
24 Luca Waldschmidt
25 Rafa Benitez
EYEWITNESS
26 Colombia
30 Solomon Islands
FEATURES
34 Player Biography Virgil Van Dijk
42 Women’s World Cup USA are world’s best once again
52 Copa America Hosts Brazil crowned champions
TALENT SCOUT
60 Under-20 World Cup
WORLD SERVICE
64 Global diary
65 Island Games Ynys Mon claim gold
66 U20 World Cup Ukraine create history
68 Euro U21s Spain gain revenge on Germany
70 Gold Cup Mexico victorious on US soil
72 Results, tables, fixtures
80 Squads
RIVALS
82 Dynamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow
