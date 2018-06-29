World Soccer June 2018 is on sale 22nd June priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In Pictures

15 Paul Gardner learning to love the play-offs

18 Keir Radnedge FIFA versus UEFA

20 Brian Glanville Wilshere will be missed

STORIES OF THE SEASON

25 Italy Parma back in the big time

26 Russia little Ufa hit the heights

27 Slovakia El Maestro leads the way

28 Belgium Anderlecht in chaos

29 Germany Kaiserslautern in third tier

30 Portugal Aves add to Sporting meltdown

31 Scotland Killie launch revival

32 Switzerland Xamax return to top table

33 Austria Salzburg blooming under Rose

34 Greece Olympiakos implode

EUROPEAN SEASON ROUND-UP

36 Champions League Final

38 Europa League Final

LEAGUE REVIEWS

52 Albania

52 Austria

52 Belgium

52 Bosnia

52 Bulgaria

52 Croatia

54 Cyprus

54 Czech Republic

54 Denmark

40 England

42 France

44 Germany

54 Greece

54 Holland

54 Hungary

56 Israel

46 Italy

56 Luxembourg

56 Macedonia

56 Malta

56 Montenegro

56 Northern Ireland

58 Poland

58 Portugal

58 Romania

58 Russia

58 Scotland

58 Serbia

60 Slovakia

60 Slovenia

48 Spain

60 Switzerland

60 Turkey

60 Ukraine

60 Wales

WORLD SERVICE

64 Global Diary

65 Japan Iniesta is J.League’s new big-name signing

66 Australia Melbourne Victory win Grand Final

68 AFC Champions League big guns crash out

70 Libertadores Brazil and Argentina dominate

72 CONCACAF Champions League Mexico again

74 ESM XI

76 Results, tables, fixtures

RIVALS

82 Borussia Dortmund and Schalke