World Soccer June 2019 is on sale June 21st priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In Pictures

14 Keir Radnedge Infantino’s African problem

16 Paul Gardner VAR not perfect

20 Brian Glanville Doubts about Southgate

STORIES OF THE SEASON

23 France Lille on the rise

24 Switzerland Grasshoppers go down

25 Poland Minnows Piast Gliwice win title

26 Belgium Anderlecht look to Kompany

27 Germany Union join Hertha in top flight

28 Greece Unbeaten PAOK do the double

29 Russia Jailed Kokorin gets winners medal

30 Italy Atalanta in the Champions League

32 Holland Van Persie calls it a day

EUROPEAN SEASON ROUND-UP

34 Champions League final

36 Europa League Final

LEAGUE REVIEWS

52 Albania

52 Austria

52 Belgium

52 Bosnia

52 Bulgaria

52 Croatia

54 Cyprus

54 Czech Republic

54 Denmark

40 England

42 France

44 Germany

54 Greece

54 Holland

54 Hungary

56 Israel

46 Italy

56 Luxembourg

56 Malta

56 Montenegro

56 Northern Ireland

56 North Macedonia

58 Poland

58 Portugal

58 Romania

58 Russia

58 Scotland

58 Serbia

60 Slovakia

60 Slovenia

48 Spain

60 Switzerland

60 Turkey

60 Ukraine

60 Wales

WORLD SERVICE

64 Global Diary

65 Costa Rica San Carlos are shock champions

66 Australia Sydney take Glory in Grand Final

68 China Lippi back in charge of national side

70 Libertadores Big guns dominate group stage

72 CAF Champions League final is a farce

74 ESM XI

76 Results, tables, fixtures

RIVALS

82 Paris Saint Germain & Marseille

