World Soccer November 2018 is on sale 2nd November priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In Pictures

10 From the Editor

12 On the radar

13 ESM XI

14 Keir Radnedge AFC election is key

16 Paul Gardner Dull goalless draws

18 Ins & outs People on the move

20 Brian Glanville “Lucky general” Southgate

HEADLINERS

22 Gabriele Gravina

24 Cristiano Ronaldo

25 Braga

26 Thierry Henry

28 Lucas Paqueta

29 Ronaldo

30 Ivan Savvidis

EYEWITNESS

32 Iran

FEATURES

38 Special Feature Germany 2024

44 Special Feature English kids abroad

52 Player Biography Ousmane Dembele

6 OF THE BEST

50 Hat-trick heroes

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

58 FIFA plans expansion

ARCHIVES

60 October 2006

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

64 Global Diary

65 African Nations Cup Madagascar to debut

66 Mongolia German coach plotting progress

68 China training camp causes unrest in league

70 South America new international friendlies

72 Results, tables, fixtures

78 Squads

RIVALS

82 Feyenoord vs Ajax