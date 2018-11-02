World Soccer November 2018 is on sale 2nd November priced £4.99
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In Pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
13 ESM XI
14 Keir Radnedge AFC election is key
16 Paul Gardner Dull goalless draws
18 Ins & outs People on the move
20 Brian Glanville “Lucky general” Southgate
HEADLINERS
22 Gabriele Gravina
24 Cristiano Ronaldo
25 Braga
26 Thierry Henry
28 Lucas Paqueta
29 Ronaldo
30 Ivan Savvidis
EYEWITNESS
32 Iran
FEATURES
38 Special Feature Germany 2024
44 Special Feature English kids abroad
52 Player Biography Ousmane Dembele
6 OF THE BEST
50 Hat-trick heroes
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
58 FIFA plans expansion
ARCHIVES
60 October 2006
WORLD SERVICE
Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents
64 Global Diary
65 African Nations Cup Madagascar to debut
66 Mongolia German coach plotting progress
68 China training camp causes unrest in league
70 South America new international friendlies
72 Results, tables, fixtures
78 Squads
RIVALS
82 Feyenoord vs Ajax