World Soccer November 2019

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
14 Keir Radnedge Racism in Sofia
16 Ins & Outs People on the move
18 Brian Glanville Don’t write off United

HEADLINERS

20 Martin Odegaard
22 Sargis Adamyan
23 Josef Martinez
24 Roberto Mancini
26 Gregg Berhalter
27 Niklas Sule

EYEWITNESS

28 Qatar
32 Bulgaria
36 Libertadores Cup

FEATURES

40 Golden Shoe Lionel Messi wins again
52 Player biography Frenkie De Jong

SIX OF THE BEST

44 Premier League Rejects

FACE TO FACE

46 Bob Bradley

TALENT SCOUT

50 Teenage tyros

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

60 Australia’s W-League

WORLD SERVICE

64 Global diary
65 Djibouti Back on the world stage
66 Africa Champions League preview
68 Iran Female fans watch national team
70 South America Friendlies round-up
72 Euro 2020 Six teams through to finals
74 Results, tables, fixtures
79 ESM XI
80 Squads

RIVALS

82 Olympiakos & Panathinaikos

