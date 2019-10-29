World Soccer November 2019
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
14 Keir Radnedge Racism in Sofia
16 Ins & Outs People on the move
18 Brian Glanville Don’t write off United
HEADLINERS
20 Martin Odegaard
22 Sargis Adamyan
23 Josef Martinez
24 Roberto Mancini
26 Gregg Berhalter
27 Niklas Sule
EYEWITNESS
28 Qatar
32 Bulgaria
36 Libertadores Cup
FEATURES
40 Golden Shoe Lionel Messi wins again
52 Player biography Frenkie De Jong
SIX OF THE BEST
44 Premier League Rejects
FACE TO FACE
46 Bob Bradley
TALENT SCOUT
50 Teenage tyros
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
60 Australia’s W-League
WORLD SERVICE
64 Global diary
65 Djibouti Back on the world stage
66 Africa Champions League preview
68 Iran Female fans watch national team
70 South America Friendlies round-up
72 Euro 2020 Six teams through to finals
74 Results, tables, fixtures
79 ESM XI
80 Squads
RIVALS
82 Olympiakos & Panathinaikos
