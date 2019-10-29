World Soccer November 2019

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

14 Keir Radnedge Racism in Sofia

16 Ins & Outs People on the move

18 Brian Glanville Don’t write off United

HEADLINERS

20 Martin Odegaard

22 Sargis Adamyan

23 Josef Martinez

24 Roberto Mancini

26 Gregg Berhalter

27 Niklas Sule

EYEWITNESS

28 Qatar

32 Bulgaria

36 Libertadores Cup

FEATURES

40 Golden Shoe Lionel Messi wins again

52 Player biography Frenkie De Jong

SIX OF THE BEST

44 Premier League Rejects

FACE TO FACE

46 Bob Bradley

TALENT SCOUT

50 Teenage tyros

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

60 Australia’s W-League

WORLD SERVICE

64 Global diary

65 Djibouti Back on the world stage

66 Africa Champions League preview

68 Iran Female fans watch national team

70 South America Friendlies round-up

72 Euro 2020 Six teams through to finals

74 Results, tables, fixtures

79 ESM XI

80 Squads

RIVALS

82 Olympiakos & Panathinaikos

