World Soccer October 2019

World Soccer October 2019

World Soccer October 2019

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
13 Jim Holden Low is under pressure
14 Keir Radnedge Saudi-Qatar row goes on
16 Ins & Outs people on the move
17 Obituaries
18 Brian Glanville Newcastle hurt by Beardsley

HEADLINERS

22 Djamel Belmadi
23 Samso Slasia
24 Romelu Lukaku
26 Famalicao

FACE-TO-FACE

28 Andriy Shevchenko

FEATURES

20 Ansu Fati Barcelona’s new star
27 Euro 2020 countdown The qualifying campaign so far
52 Player Biography Eden Hazard

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

60 The road to Euro 2021

WORLD SERVICE

64 Global diary
65 Maldives World Cup starts with a win
66 South America the bid for 2030
68 Asia weaker nations close the gap
70 Australia A-League season preview
72 Results, tables, fixtures
78 Squads

RIVALS

82 Racing and Independiente

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE LATEST WORLD SOCCER SUBSCRIPTION DEALS