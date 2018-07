Check out all the latest Bundesliga transfer news, signings, and fees here.

Bundesliga Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

In this piece we will update you with all the latest completed signings and transfers taking place in the German Bundesliga. The biggest transfer is arguably Leon Goretzka’s move to Bayern Munich after staying at Schalke for years. (All transfer fees are in Euros)

Augsburg

Finnish midfielder Fredrik Jensen from Twente for a fee of 3m;

Midfielder Andre Hahn from Hamburger for a fee of 3m;

Defender Felix Gotze from Bayern Munich;

Forward Julian Schieber on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin.

Bayer Leverkusen

Goalkeeper Thorsten Kirschbaum on a free transfer from Nuremberg;

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt;

Defender Mitchell Weiser from Hertha Berlin for a fee of 12m;

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Regatas Vasco da Gama for a fee of 18.5m.

Bayern Munich

Midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from Schalke.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Swiss defender Michael Lang from Basel for a fee of 2.8m;

Danish defender Andreas Poulsen from Midtjylland for a fee of 4.5m;

Forward Torben Musel on a free transfer from Kaiserslautern;

English midfielder Keanan Bennetts from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 2.3m.

Borussia Dortmund

French defender Abdou Diallo from Mainz for a fee of 28m;

Goalkeeper Eric Oelschlagel on a free transfer from Werder Bremen;

Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney from Werder Bremen for a fee of 20m;

Midfielder Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of 5m;

Swiss goalkeeper Marwin Hitz on a free transfer from Augsburg.

Fortuna

Forward Marvin Ducksch from St. Pauli for a fee of 2m;

Midfielder Aymen Barkok on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt;

United States midfielder Alfredo Morales on a free transfer from Ingolstadt;

Belgian midfielder Benito Raman from Standard Liege for a fee of 1.5m;

Defender Diego Contento on a free transfer from Bordeaux;

Defender Jean Zimmer from Stuttgart for a fee of 0.9m;

Turkish midfielder Kenan Karaman on a free transfer from Hannover;

Austrian midfielder Kevin Stoger on a free transfer from Bochum.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald from Leeds United;

Midfielder Nicolai Muller on a free transfer from Hamburger;

Croatian midfielder Ante Rebic from Fiorentina for a fee of 2m;

Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo from Deportivo Guadalajara for a fee of 2.5m;

Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow from Brondby for a fee of 2.8m;

Midfielder Marius Wolf from Hannover for a fee of 0.5m.

Freiburg

Midfielder Jerome Gondorf from Werder Bremen for a fee of 1.3m;

Defender Dominique Heintz from Koln for a fee of 3m;

Forward Luca Waldschmidt from Hamburger for a fee of 5m;

Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Duisburg for a fee of 0.8m;

Austrian defender Philipp Lienhart from Real Madrid for a fee of 2m.

Hannover 96

Brazilian midfielder Walace from Hamburger for a fee of 6m;

Japanese midfielder Genki Haraguchi from Hertha Berlin for a fee of 4.5m;

Croatian defender Josip Elez from Rijeka for a fee of 2.5m;

Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer on loan from Stoke City;

Goalkeeper Leo Weinkauf on a free transfer from Bayern Munich;

Japanese forward Takuma Asano on loan from Arsenal.

Hertha Berlin

Forward Pascal Kopke from Erzgebirge Aue for a fee of 2m;

Dutch midfielder Javairo Dilrosun on a free transfer from Manchester City;

Defender Lukas Klunter from Koln for a fee of 2m;

Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of 6.5m.

Hoffenheim

Italian midfielder Vincenzo Grifo from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of 5.5m;

Algerian forward Ishak Belfodil from Standard Liege for a fee of 5.5m;

Dutch defender Joshua Brenet from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of 3.5m;

Midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt from Koln for a fee of 6m.

Mainz

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta from Lyon for a fee of 8m;

Austrian defender Phillipp Mwene on a free transfer from Kaiserslautern.

Nurnberg

Midfielder Timothy Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich;

Goalkeeper Christian Mathenia from Hamburger for a fee of 0.5m;

Defender Kevin Goden on a free transfer from Koln;

Forward Torles Knoll on a free transfer from Hamburger.

RB Leipzig

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Sion for a fee of 15m;

Uruguayan defender Marcelo Saracchi from Atletico River Plate for a fee of 13.5m;

French defender Nordi Mukiele from Montpellier for a fee of 16m.

Schalke 04

Equatorial Guinean midfielder Omar Mascarell from Real Madrid for a fee of 10m;

Forward Mark Uth on a free transfer from Hoffenheim;

Senegalese defender Salif Sane from Hannover for a fee of 7m;

Midfielder Steven Skrzybski from Union Berlin for a fee of 3.5m;

Midfielder Suat Serdar from Mainz for a fee of 11m.

Stuttgart

Midfielder Daniel Didavi on a free transfer from Wolfsburg;

Midfielder Gonzalo Castro from Dortmund for a fee of 5m;

Croatian defender Borna Sosa from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of 6m;

Polish midfielder David Kopacz on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund;

Defender Marc-Oliver Kempf on a free transfer from Freiburg;

Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo from Manchester City for a fee of 9m;

Midfielder Roberto Massimo from Arminia Bielefeld for a fee of 2m.

Werder Bremen

Defender Jan-Niklas Beste from Dortmund for a fee of 0.3m;

Swedish defender Felix Beijmo from Djurgarden for a fee of 3m;

Midfielder Kevin Mohwald on a free transfer from Nurnberg;

Austrian forward Martin Harnik from Hannover for a fee of 2.3m;

Japanese forward Yuya Osako from Koln for a fee of 4.5m.

Wolfsburg

Forward Daniel Ginczek from Stuttgart for a fee of 10m;

Dutch forward Wout Weghorst from AZ Alkmaar for a fee of 10.5m;

Austrian goalkeeper Pavao Pervan from LASK Linz;

Midfielder Felix Klaus from Hannover for a fee of 3m;

DR Congo defender Marcel Tisserand from Ingolstadt for a fee of 7m.

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.