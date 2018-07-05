Check out all the latest Serie A transfer news, signings, and fees here

Serie A Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

In this piece we will update you with all the completed signings and transfers taking place in Serie A. There has been a flurry of activity so far with Juventus signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich being the biggest scalp. Pepe Reina’s move from Napoli to Milan is also noteworthy, as is Emre Can’s move to Juventus from Liverpool. Take a look at the full list of moves below. (The transfer figures are in Euros).

Atalanta

Defender Davide Bettella from Inter Milan for a fee of 7m;

Midfielder Marco Carraro from Inter Milan for a fee of 5m;

Defender Marco Varnier on loan from Cittadella;

Forward Marco Tumminello from Romaa for a fee of 5m;

Polish defender Arkadiusz Reca from Wisla Plock for a fee of 4m;

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Aston Villa for a fee of 4.3m;

Midfielder Bryan Cristante from Benfica for a fee of 5m.

Bologna

Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski from Roma for a fee of 9m;

Defender Arturo Calabresi from Romaa;

Paraguayan forward Federico Santander from Copenhagen for a fee of 6m.

Cagliari

Argentinian midfielder Lucas Castro from Chievo Verona for a fee of 6.5m;

Goalkeeper Simone Aresti from Olbia Calcio;

Croatian defender Darijo Srna on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chievo Verona

Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic from Fiorentina for a fee of 2.5m;

Serbian forward Filip Djordjevic on a free transfer from Lazio;

Midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini from Napoli;

Serbian defender Strahinja Tanasijevic from Rad;

Polish forward Mariusz Stepinski from Nantes for a fee of 2.5m;

Forward Michael Fabbro on a free transfer from Bassano Virtus.

Empoli

Slovak forward Samuel Mraz from Zilina for a fee of 1.5m.

Fiorentina

French goalkeeper Alban Lafont from Toulouse for a fee of 8.5m;

Slovak defender David Hancko from Zilina for a fee of 3.5m;

Defender Cristiano Biraghi from Pescara for a fee of 2m;

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Partizan Belgrade for a fee of 1.5m;

Argentinian defender German Pezzella from Betis for a fee of 9m;

Midfielder Riccardo Saponara from Empoli for a fee of 9m;

French defender Vincent Laurini from Empoli for a fee of 1.6m.

Frosinone

Forward Nicola Citro from Trapani Calcio for a fee of 0.3m;

Midfielder Andrea Beghetto from Genoa for a fee of 1.5m;

Goalkeeper Francesco Bardi from Inter Milan for a fee of 1m;

Slovenian defender Luka Krajnc from Cagliari for a fee of 1m;

Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah from Benevento for a fee of 1m.

Genoa

Serbian defender Ivan Lakicevic on a free transfer from Vojvodina Novi Sad;

Slovenian goalkeeper Rok Vodisek on a free transfer from Olimpija Ljubljana;

Brazilian midfielder Sandro from Benevento for a fee of 3.8m;

Romanian goalkeeper Andrei Radu on loan from Inter Milan;

Defender Federico Valietti from Inter Milan for a fee of 7.5m;

Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek from Cracovia Krakow for a fee of 4m;

French midfielder Lorenzo Callegari on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain;

Goalkeeper Federico Marchetti on a free transfer from Lazio;

Defender Domenico Criscito on a free transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg;

Bosnia-Herzegovnian defender Ervin Zukanovic from Roma for a fee of 1.2m;

Forward Gianluca Lapadula from Milan for a fee of 11m.

Inter

Midfielder Matteo Politano on loan from Sassuolo;

Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Roma for a fee of 38m;

Defender Federico Dimarco from Sion for a fee of 7m;

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer from Juventus;

Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing for a fee of 23m;

Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij on a free transfer from Lazio.

Juventus

Defender Giangiacomo Magnani from Perugia for a fee of 5m;

Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo from Valencia for a fee of 40.4m;

German midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer from Liverpool;

Forward Andrea Favilli from Ascoli Picchio for a fee of 7.5m;

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa for a fee of 12m;

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich for a fee of 40m.

Lazio

Kosovar midfielder Valon Berisha from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of 7.5m;

Midfielder Mattia Sprocati from Salernitana for a fee of 2.5m;

Danish defender Riza Durmisi from Betis for a fee of 6.5m.

Milan

Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic on a free transfer from Hamburger;

Midfielder Fabio Borini from Sunderland for a fee of 5.5m;

Croatian defender Ivan Strinic on a free transfer from Sampdoria;

Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina for a fee of 20m;

Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina on a free transfer from Napoli.

Napoli

Brazilian forward Vinicius from Real SC for a fee of 4m;

Midfielder Simone Verdi from Bologna for a fee of 25m;

German midfielder Amin Younes on a free transfer from Ajax Amsterdam;

Midfielder Amato Ciciretti on a free transfer from Benevento.

Roma

Midfielder Bryan Cristante on loan from Atalanta;

Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of 6m;

French forward Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo for a fee of 15m;

Spanish defender Ivan Marcano on a free transfer from Porto;

Czech forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria for a fee of 9m;

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert from from Ajax for a fee of 17.25m.

Sampdoria

Defender Alex Ferrari on loan from Bologna;

Colombian forward Duvan Zapata from Napoli for a fee of 17m.

Sassuolo

Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar from Fiorentina for a fee of 9m.

Torino

Senegalese forward M’Baye Niang from Milan for a fee of 12m;

Venezuelan midfielder Tomas Rincon from Juventus for a fee of 6m.

