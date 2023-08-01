European Sports Media’s Team of the 2022-23 Season

ESM Team of the 2022-23 Season

(Based on cumulative votes throughout the season)

Marc-Andre TER STEGEN (Barcelona, 17 votes)

Giovanni DI LORENZO (Napoli, 15 votes)

EDER MILITAO (Real Madrid, 20 votes)

KIM Min-jae (Napoli, 28 votes)

Theo HERNANDEZ (Milan, 19 votes)



Martin ODEGAARD (Arsenal, 27 votes)

Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City, 36 votes)

Lionel MESSI (Paris Saint-Germain, 25 votes)

Victor OSIMHEN (Napoli, 27 votes)

Erling HAALAND(Manchester City, 65 votes)

Kylian MBAPPE (Paris Saint-Germain, 34 votes)

