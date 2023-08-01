ESM Team of the 2022-23 Season

European Sports Media’s Team of the 2022-23 Season
(Based on cumulative votes throughout the season)
Marc-Andre TER STEGEN (Barcelona, 17 votes)
Giovanni DI LORENZO (Napoli, 15 votes)
EDER MILITAO (Real Madrid, 20 votes)
KIM Min-jae (Napoli, 28 votes)
Theo HERNANDEZ (Milan, 19 votes)
Martin ODEGAARD (Arsenal, 27 votes)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City, 36 votes)
Lionel MESSI (Paris Saint-Germain, 25 votes)
Victor OSIMHEN (Napoli, 27 votes)
Erling HAALAND(Manchester City, 65 votes)
Kylian MBAPPE (Paris Saint-Germain, 34 votes)