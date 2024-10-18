Inside…

The Official World Soccer Annual, the ultimate footballing year book, tells the story of club and international action from 2024, including features, profiles, reviews, stats, tables, scorers and more.

In international football, new kings of Europe, South and North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania were all crowned.

In Europe, Bayer Leverkusen completed an historic Bundesliga season, Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row and Real Madrid won a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League crown.

In North America, arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, began to make his mark on MLS, while the NWSL welcomed two new franchises.

In South America, the dominance of Brazil’s giant clubs grew even further, even as their most talented players moved abroad and a club with historic tradition was relegated.

In Asia, Saudi Arabian clubs, helped by an influx of big-name superstars, launched an assault on the continent’s Champions League, while Africa’s most successful club, Al Ahly of Egypt, continued to dominate.

Using our global network of soccer experts, we tell all of these stories and more in the Official World Soccer Annual.

