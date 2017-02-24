Best goals of the month – February 2017

World Soccer selects the best goals of the last month, including an acrobatic effort from Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres and a delightful lob from Steven Defour.

1) Steven Defour, Burnley v Bristol City

Breaking out of defence, he exchanges passes and then lobs the goalkeeper in this FA Cup tie.

2) Wylan Cyprien Nice v Saint-Etienne

Finishes off some intricate team passing on the edge of the area with a blistering shot.

3) Fernando Torres, Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

Controls the ball and then sends an overhead kick into the net.

4) Moussa Dembele, Celtic v St Johnstone

A wonderfully worked goal that includes a rabona pass from Mikael Lustig and a deft back-heel from Callum McGregor to set up the 20-year-old for his hat-trick.

5) Pedro Carmona, Audax v Sao Paulo

Trades neat passes with two of his club-mates before finishing off a great team move by himself in a Paulista state championship game in Brazil.

6) Alejandro Chumacero, The Strongest v Wanderers

Cleverly adjusts his position in order to meet a cross from the left wing with a superb volley in the Libertadores Cup.