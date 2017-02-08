Mesut Ozil advised to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich

German legend Ballack tells Mesut Ozil to join Bayern if he wants to land silverware.

Former German international Michael Ballack says that Mesut Ozil should return to Germany as he will have a better chance of winning trophies away from Arsenal.

The former Chelsea midfielder told Bild that while Ozil enjoys life in London, a move to the Bundelsiga champions will boost his chances of landing silverware.

“Mesut Ozil is an outstanding footballer,” Ballack told Bild.

“Many clubs like him. But he knows that he enjoys a very high place at Arsenal. He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever.

“To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world. If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany. You are treated more respectfully, especially. These are all reasons for an extension.

“But if he could win something big, the chance at Bayern is, in my opinion, bigger.”

Ozil has under 18 months remaining on his current contract with Arsenal and has been in negotiations with the club about a new deal.

Ozil has only won the FA Cup since making the move to Arsenal from Real Madrid.

The Germany international has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season with eight assists and nine goals in 27 appearances, although with Arsenal currently 12 points behind league leasers Chelsea, the Premier League title remains as elusive as ever.