This is an excerpt from the June 2026 issue of World Soccer, which you can read here

Nick Bidwell picks out 10 players to keep an eye on at this summer’s World Cup

Musa AL-TAAMARI (Jordan)

With Yazan Al Naimat ruled out and Ali Olwan struggling to be fit for the World Cup, Jordan will be banking on Al Tamari to lead their attack. The left-footed right-winger is the only Jordanian playing in a top European league, regularly contributing goals and assists for Rennes in France.

Esmir BAJRAKTAREVIC (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

While the PSV winger, still only 21, has a tendency to be a little too individualistic at times, on his day he has the skills and imagination to threaten any defence. American-born, Bajraktarevic started out at New England Revolution and represented the US at various youth levels prior to joining the Bosnia camp in 2024.

Charles DE KETELAERE (Belgium)

With Romelu Lukaku struggling with injuries, there’s every chance that De Ketelaere will lead the line for Belgium this summer. Usually an attacking midfielder for Serie A side Atalanta, he adapted well in the false nine role in the latter part of World Cup qualifying, with three goals and as many assists in five centre-forward starts for his country. The 25-year-old has plenty going for him at the point of attack: tall, technical, a quick-thinker, excellent with his back to goal and much more robust in duels than he is often given credit for.

Yan DIOMANDE (Ivory coast)

Spectacular and so hard to pin down, the 19-year-old was quite possibly the best dribbler in the entire Bundesliga this past term for RB Leipzig, with his form earning keen interest from Premier League side Liverpool. At a time when the Ivorians lack a prolific out-and-out striker, the winger’s penetrative powers and goalscoring class will be crucial.

Aymen HUSSEIN (Iraq)

The days of World Cups unearthing complete unknowns are mostly in the past, but defenders might be in for a shock from Iraq’s rugged, aerially-strong 30-year-old striker. Hussein has a strike rate of 33 goals in 93 caps, including eight in the qualifiers for these World Cup finals.

Nestory IRANKUNDA (Australia)

The 20-year-old winger’s outstanding work for Watford has turned him into red-hot property. Born to Burundian parents in a Tanzanian refugee camp, he learned his soccer chops in Adelaide, before a spell with Bayern Munich’s B team. Blessed with tricky feet and pace to burn.

Johan MANZAMBI (Switzerland)

The Freiburg midfielder’s first taste of international football in June 2025 was a roaring success, playing a starring role in Switzerland’s 4-0 demolition of the United States. He will return to the US this summer as an established first-teamer, looking to display the same directness and unpredictability.

MAURICIO (Paraguay)

Accomplished Brazilian-born ace, whose Paraguayan grandmother recently enabled a change of international allegiance. Mauricio made his debut off the bench in March, with Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro hoping the Palmeiras schemer can be the engine-room organiser his team badly needs.

DANILO SANTOS (Brazil)

The 25-year-old was rewarded for an exceptional turn of form in the early stages of the 2026 Brazilian top flight, which included a goalscoring hot streak of seven in ten games, with a call-up for Brazil’s March friendlies. Not content with a ravenous appetite for interceptions and tackles, he displayed an excellent range of pass, broke forward with real menace and even managed to open the scoring against France. Danilo might just be the man to add some much-needed zest alongside the stability provided by Casemiro.

Luka VUSKOVIC (Croatia)

After a successful loan spell with Hamburg this past season, the teenage centre-back is scheduled to return to Tottenham Hotspur for 2026-27. Since leaving Hajduk Split in the summer of 2025, he has yet to play for Spurs. At the age of 15 he was one of the most scouted youngsters in all of Europe, barely 16 when making his pro debut for Hajduk, and only 18 on the day of his full international debut last November.