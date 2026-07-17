Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary, Day 32

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“What was your coach doing?” I’d only just got in my Uber at Newark airport, mentioned I was here for the soccer, when the driver piped up. Ray was Algerian, a Real Madrid fan, huge Premier League viewer, had detailed knowledge of many of England’s players and was bemused by Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and changes. “You have to be aggressive.” Ray meant bold and assertive, rather than physically confrontational. Ray was also echoing the views of countless people who’d watched bemused and increasingly incensed as Tuchel chose fear instead of fight.

The situation is very sensitive and raw at the moment. Fans are furious. Those players unimpressed with Tuchel’s tactics, and throwing away a chance of reaching the final, are understandably angry. The media bubbles with dissent. The FA will hold a review, doubtless receive reassurances from Tuchel that it will be full steam ahead towards the Nations League and Euro 2028, but there is really nobody at the FA to call him out. If Tuchel is likely to survive then that it is partly because the FA board would look foolish having backed him with a new contract before the finals. There’s also a point that people seem to be missing: who else?

Pep Guardiola has been made favourite but would he really want a role which offers no guarantee of success but cast-iron guarantee of grief. The FA wouldn’t be able to match even half his old Manchester City wages of £20m. Guardiola says he wants a break anyway and more time back in Barcelona.

Who else? Eddie Howe has been in a target in the past. He could decide that now would be the time to leave Newcastle United given the financial constraints and uncertainty over the owners’ commitment levels. Howe’s a good manager, not A-list. He’d be the obvious home-grown choice.

A former England international like Frank Lampard would definitely be linked with the role. But would he want to leave Coventry City immediately, especially having got them promoted? Lampard enjoys the daily duties that go with club management and spending time on the grass with players.

Lee Carsley, who had a tricky time as caretaker (five good results, one car crash), has a great record with the Under-21s, winning back-to-back Euros, and knows many of the players. If the FA looked at how Spain and Argentina chose and developed their coaches, Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni respectively, it’s not via fancy club jobs. Carsley follows their route. But would Carsley, a private man, want the intense scrutiny that goes with the role?

Mauricio Pochettino would have his supporters if he left USMNT. But it’s largely just a handful of names. The FA is working on coach ID, and developing talented managers once identified, so that there will be a deeper pool of home-grown managerial talent in the future. But not for now, which makes Tuchel on firmer ground.

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There’s a dangerous phenomenon at World Cups known as the FIFA Fifteen. Don’t worry, they’re not taking over rugby union. It’s a weightier concern, namely the amount of pounds journalists can put on with the life on the road of heading between training grounds, airports, media centres, stadiums, snatching snacks here and there. I’m about 10% cheesecake at the moment. At least it’s filling the hole left by England.

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The “Amber alert” went off on my phone while waiting in line for my flight from Atlanta to Pittsburgh and connection to New York. Somebody’s name flashed up on my screen and the licence plate and number of a car. The phone vibrated and some people nearby their phones made a sound. I initially thought it was an issue with a passenger’s car parked at the airport, which seemed pretty niche unless it was on fire. “Missing child,” explained a lady in the queue. If a child gets kidnapped this Amber alert goes to everyone in the country. My first, second and third reaction was that it was shocking to think about this poor child and the parents, effectively in real time, and what they must be gong through. It seems almost even more personal when it comes direct to your phone. My fourth reaction was what a good system this is. Every second counts.

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One of the neat touches at American airports, along with the ubiquitous WiFi and plentiful cheesecake outlets, are the little libraries by some of the departure gates. “Take a book, leave a book, enjoy a book while you wait” read the one as I had a connection in Pittsburgh en route Atlanta to Newark. Of the 18 flights I’ve taken during the World Cup, I’ve suffered maximum 20 minutes of delay. Not much reading time.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here