The 2026 World Cup: Ten reasons to be cheerful

After 40 matches of a 104-game World Cup, certain realities can be noted and celebrated. Here are ten reasons to be cheerful about the 2026 World Cup…

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Teams going for it. French finesse accounted for Senegal. England’s energy, intelligence and finishing took Croatia apart. Brazil awoke. Cape Verde were fearless against Uruguay, and effervescent on the counter. Netherlands found their stride and target against Sweden, the Swiss were on a roll late on against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Japan shredded Tunisia. This is more than a tournament of moments. The commitment to attacking is sustained, the joy maintained.



“It could be one of the most exciting World Cups,” England’s Ollie Watkins says. “You’ve never seen games with so many goals, teams are scoring four or five goals. It’s not as cagey. When I watched previous World Cups, a lot of the games, maybe 1-0 or 2-0, very cagey, teams don’t want to come out. Whereas this, I feel like teams are on the front foot, going for it, and it’s exciting to watch.”



Watkins is right and even challenging kick-off times are being rewarded with substantial viewing figures. It’s box office. Stars come out to shine. Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Lionel Messi set the elevated tone. Others accepted the challenge, Erling Haaland was involved early, then Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham joined the party. Lamine Yamal eased himself in and quickened everyone else’s pulse. Mo Salah got in on the act against New Zealand. This galaxy is enriched by unexpected comets like Cape Verde’s shot-stopping Vozinha. Fantastic supports. Accompanied by the ducks of hazard, Mexican and Scottish. Mexico fans are everywhere. The real stars of the show in the stands are the Tartan Army. They hit all the right notes in Boston, bewitching the locals with their pipes and merriment, cans and cones. Argentinians are ubiquitous, proudly clad in No.10 shirts, old and new. England fans are turning up in numbers to another tournament. It’s not their first rodeo. Or, for some, it was as they took over a Fort Worth Rodeo. US sports chants are quite basic or formulaic compared the ingenuity of European fans in particular. England fans have learned line-dancing in Dallas. The Dutch are doing their “left/right” dance everywhere. The grounds are largely full despite the offensive ticket prices, travel costs and refuelling charges in the stadia, including $8.25 for a 20oz bottle of water. And well done to all the many fans who made their points about the unpopular hydration breaks midway through each half. Referees playing advantage. Some offences get missed but the general commitment to letting the game flow, and cutting down on time-wasting, should be applauded. Players seem to respect refs more than in the Premier League. They assume they’re the best in their field and there’s a lack of over-familiarity (so no history). Miguel Almiron’s dismissal for covering his mouth during a confrontation sent a message. Don’t risk it. Judicious application of VAR. FIFA’s use of technology appears more along the original “minimum interference, maximum benefit”. Great that VAR called out simulation (by the rather busy Almiron) and intervened, whatever the red tape. Cheating is a curse on the sport that the game needs to confront. So far, VAR is enjoying a good tournament. The kits. Actually, it’s not a vintage World Cup collection. Too many shirts are too messy, as if the designers were trying too hard. It’s very subjective, and just because I once covered Paris Fashion Week doesn’t make me Anna Wintour but here are some personal favourites: Germany retro; Argentina home classic; Uruguay away blue with breast-plate armour motif; Curacao lemon away; France home and light teal away; Japan’s epic rainbow-pinstriped away; US stars in horizontal stripes; Brazil classic yellow (and blue shorts); Morocco embroidered home; England red away. And as for USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino with his designer Kwik-Fit Fitter look…what more can you say about a wonderful man who embraces life, espouses good football and is so photogenic he’d look great in a bin-liner. Pundits. Thierry Henry, Fox Sports. Insight every time. Doesn’t make it about him. One of those greats of the game who can succinctly voice significant points. Played a good game, now talks a good game. It’s coming home. The regular task of having to explain to foreign journalists that “Football’s Coming Home” isn’t a lyrical statement of entitlement, but about always daring to dream, no matter the evidence against. It’s a ballad of hope and heartache. On repeat. England, players and fans, avoid the triumphalism that made them so unpopular in other tournaments – most notably 2006. Friendliness of stadium staff. I’m not quite have-a-nice-dayed out yet but the relentless politeness of those on security, ticket-scanning, merchandising and refuelling is impressive. It’s service with a smile – with some steel if you cross a line. Or try to get into the training ground car-park early. Curiosity. Many Americans simply are not interested in the world sport. Fair enough, they have their own great ones. But they are politely intrigued by this event in their back-yard. In some of the bars in Kansas City, Miami and Dallas they happily switch some of the TVs over from the basketball to show the “soccer”. As long as the basketball is showing on the other nine screens. Soccer is a major sport here now and would be even bigger, everyone says, if the cost of playing grass-roots weren’t beyond many.

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

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Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here