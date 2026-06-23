Rice: “We can beat any opponent in the world”

Henry sits down with England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

We’re giving away five annual subscriptions to World Soccer. For you chance to win one, click here.

Boston.

Well, 30 miles south through the traffic, lies the fabled home of the Patriots soaked in rain that made New England feel like Real England. I was there to see one of world football’s sunniest characters, Declan Rice, the England midfielder. He’s fun. I was once interviewing Jack Wilshere in his car at West Ham United’s training ground and Rice came through the car window. We were doing the interview via zoom, it was a hot day, and Wilshere left the window open. Mistake. Rice was walking past and decided to join in. He came halfway through the window, chatting away, as Wilshere laughed. Rice then withdrew, still giggling.

Rice is liked by his team-mates, whether at West Ham, now at Arsenal and also England, because he’s good company. Always positive. He’s respected by his peers because of his ability, team ethic, will to win and that he’s fought his way through adversity, such as release from Chelsea aged 16. Rice builds friendships easily, and maintains them, such as with Mason Mount. He’s always been an upbeat character, but seeing him recently following Arsenal’s title win, and the validation of his talent, Rice seems even more confident.

So in an auditorium at Gillette Stadium, I asked Rice whether psychologically, since the title, he feels more emboldened, and what can that do for England going forward as he prepared for his 75th cap against Ghana today. “I come into this tournament with bundles of confidence,” Rice replied. “My first two seasons at Arsenal, we lost narrowly on the title, coming second twice. Even in life, you need to go through small losses in order to win big. I felt at Arsenal that was coming. I just felt that with the team, the manager (Mikel Arteta), the way I was playing.

“So now we’ve got over the line I feel like I come into England with a spring in my step, just a real confidence. I can really take that into this tournament and as the games go on and we keep playing against good opposition, you’re going to keep seeing the best of me.”

Rice last night walked into an arena that was once the home of Tom Brady. The legendary Patriots quarterback dropped in on the England squad while in Kansas City at the weekend. For those entering the Gillette Stadium via the front office, the route leads past a photographic celebration of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins with the rings getting larger each time. Brady features large.

The idea that this is a new England under Thomas Tuchel, more front foot, gained increasing ground following the superb second-half performance against Croatia. There was a quicker tempo and decisiveness. “We believe that if we can do that from the opening minute, with the players we also have to come on to finish the game, we can beat any opponent in the world,” Rice said.

He’s vital for England in a team expected to be unchanged tonight. Rice has some neural pain in his hamstring, has already played 63 times this season, but he’s ready. “I’ve been lucky enough to play in Europe for the last six years, my last three years at West Ham, my first three years of Arsenal, so my body’s been conditioned and built in these moments for playing long seasons.

“I’ll probably say this season has been more mentally tougher than physically, just because the emotions are all crazy. In a season it’s up and down, but you need to find that balance. At this moment in time, I’m mentally in a very good space and physically, I feel really good as well.” Driving forward with the ball, as well as creating chances with his corners, Rice is in the form of his life, determined to deliver for his country, and ready for the Patriots games.

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

⚽ ⚽

There are significant doubts over whether Arsenal want to keep Declan Rice’s team-mate, Martin Odegaard, especially if they manage to buy Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. With Eberechi Eze also loving a central role, there could be more pressure on Odegaard. So it was instructive to tune into Norway’s win over Senegal and watch Odegaard delivering. He took responsibility, imposing his talent. He created a goal for Erling Haaland, and almost for others. He was denied a goal himself by Edouard Mendy. This was Odegaard living up to his supporters’ billing. His technical qualities have never been in doubt. Just his ability to dominate a game. Odegaard did at MetLife Stadium last night.

⚽ ⚽

France’s playmaker Michael Olise has certainly taken the scenic route to the top. He took his first steps at Hayes & Yeading United, the setting for AFC Richmond’s training ground in Ted Lasso. He developed in the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City before becoming a pro at Reading in the Championship. After Crystal Palace in the Premier League he’s won back-to-back titles with Bayern Munich.

Olise, 24, is now tearing it up in good weather and bad at the World Cup. He registered two more assists last night for France, the second truly sumptuous with the outside of his right foot to Ousmane Dembele. Olise deserves to share the group-stage headlines with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. He’s worked hard to climb the ladder.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here