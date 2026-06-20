‘The Tartan Army continue to entertain more than their team’

Scotland have one more game to deliver a performance that their fans deserve

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“Donald, where’s yer boozers?”. Scotland fans are always on the look-out in Trumpton for a good pub or brewery to drain. The Tartan Army continue to entertain more than their team. They were as passionate as their team were passive for an hour against Morocco in Boston. Steve Clarke does not have many talents to call upon, certainly in contrast to Thomas Tuchel. But it was sad there was no fight or adventure until late on.

Scotland rallied significantly in the last 15 minutes against an excellent Morocco side who looked rattled only when Scotland went after them. Sitting in a Kansas City bar surrounded by Americans, who’d already qualified and were keeping only a half-eye on the game, it was frustrating to see Scotland respond only after the hour. They had been meek until then, a disappointment given the front-foot hunger and thirst of their magnificent supporters.

Ben Gannon-Doak raised spirits with his direct sprinting. Scott McTominay played higher up the pitch, got into the Morocco defence and should have been awarded a penalty when brought down by Neil El Aynaoui. There was definite contact but an erratic referee, Ilgiz Tantashev, from Uzbekistan, was unmoved.

Steve Clarke attempted to juggle his attacking options on the bench. Yet Lawrence Shankland was not sent on, which seemed strange given his connection to team-mates and form (24 goals in 39 appearances, all competitions). Scotland may need a point or more against Brazil depending on the equations.

Scotland fans are a big noise at this World Cup, and are warmly greeted wherever they go. Their team just need to show they can be big noises, too.

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

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New countries, new ideas. A break from football led to a night at the baseball last night. Kansas City Royals hosted St Louis Cardinals, apparently a bit of a grudge match despite being 250 miles apart and an interleague play. The lady next to me, who’d paid $450 for two tickets and parking, explained that I shouldn’t talk to anyone in red. Cardinals fans. She wanted to know how true The Crown was, had no interest in soccer, and was not even aware that USMNT had played that afternoon although her husband knew the score. Abandoning my soccer missionary work, I set off for refreshments. I avoided the 9-9-9 challenges: eat nine hot dogs, drink nine beers, over nine innings. All for a bargain $55 (plus tax and tip on top, roughly $70).

Wanting only one hot dog, I discovered they had a brilliant system, saving time and queuing and taking automatic payment. “The Walk Off” is a “grab and go”. You scan your credit or debit card on entry, take your picks from the shelves – which staff behind the counter keep well-stocked – and walk out. Payment taken automatically. A passing member of Royals staff explained that the system involved AI and cameras discovering how much they had spent. It’s ridiculously efficient. Premier League clubs take note (although the flow is less spread).

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You know you’re nearing Dutch training when a member of staff goes past on an orange bike. In advance of today’s game with Sweden, the Netherlands opened training to the media for 15 minutes at their KC Current base. The Scottish FA had already hosted a training session for 100 local kids, who were taught decision-making in possession, being adventurous with the ball and switching. They were encouraged to absorb the Dutch way, taking responsibility, mixing technique and boldness, basically being self-starting. Ronald Koeman needs England’s first team to espouse that philosophy today.

The media turnout did not feel sufficient for a nation that has reached three World Cup finals and was stocked with household names like Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville. The World Cup is stepping up, teams are reaching the round of 32, and the Dutch have to raise their game.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here