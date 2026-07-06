Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary, Day 23

Subscribe to World Soccer

Mexico City

I was queuing outside the Azteca watching a Mexican in a mad man’s mask blowing manically on a horn when news came through of Donald Trump’s call to Gianni Infantino about Folarin Balogun’s suspension. It was swiftly rescinded, so USMNT’s key centre-forward is now available for the World Cup round of 16 tie against Belgium. It’s shameful. Would another team have received this seemingly preferential treatment? It’s one of the worst decisions I’ve seen from FIFA in covering ten of its World Cups.

The Belgian FA swiftly released a statement describing how “astonished” it was with the intervention of Infantino, the FIFA president, in a realm that belongs to referees. Balogun was probably wrongly red-carded but once the decision was made, and there was no appeal process (a mistake, there really should be), that should have been the end of it.

But it appears it is the start of it. This development could change football as we know it. FIFA is effectively saying that everything can be appealed. Great for lawyers, not for the game. “Where does it start and where does it end?” Thomas Tuchel asked. “Who overturns this decision and when? It’s just strange to me. We just want enough consistency in the decisions.”

Could England appeal Declan Rice’s early card against Mexico. “I think it’s not a yellow card,” Tuchel contended. “Can we get this back?”

FIFA’s decision undermines the integrity of the refereeing process. Appeals will be regular. FIFA looks weak, as if it’s responding to a call from Trump. It’s political interference and FIFA harangues national associations if deemed to be too close to their governments.

Presidents and precedents. The Balogun decision will again raise debate about how Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-game suspension was lifted in time for the World Cup. That was blatant juggling of the rules to get the great Ronaldo on the start line of the competition.

FIFA has weakened itself and its disciplinary process. It has lost its power over national associations, who can now point to the Balogun precedent. FIFA has weakened the World Cup’s credibility and joy. It has also ensured that Balogun and USMNT will simply be perceived as teacher’s pets, all the president’s men. They’ve actually been a breath of fresh air. Sadly, now, the air seems pretty fetid.

⚽ ⚽

Sporting integrity was absent in that decision. It’s sad. Many people have hailed the sporting feel to this World Cup such as fans partying together – as happened with England and Mexico supporters outside the Azteca.

A contrast to events elsewhere, the sporting theme was continued by Mexico’s head coach Javier Aguirre in his farewell press conference.

He went out of his way to congratulate England on their victory. “We hope the rest of their tournament works wonderfully for them,” he said. On a sad night for Aguirre, when he reflected emotionally on his pain at not being able to deliver for the country, Aguirre thought of England, the team who’d brought him such pain. In a difficult moment, as he was “overtaken by emotions”, Aguirre wished his conquerors well. Thomas Tuchel sportingly repaid the compliment. “We almost have to say sorry that you (Mexico) are out because I saw the passion and emotion of all the people on the side of the streets today and yesterday and in front of us.”

Aguirre was distraught not to have taken Mexico further, but reflected on passing the baton to Rafael Marquez, and was effusive in his support for his successor. It was an exercise in selflessness.

⚽ ⚽

Sitting next to a Brazilian journalist in the Azteca media centre, I was treated to 90 minutes of rollercoaster emotions as she was swept along by events on the screen in front of us. It broadcast mercilessly the dismantling of her beloved team by Norway. As well as the loss in the round of 16 stage, Brazil’s loss of identity hurt. It should hurt everyone who loves football. Nobody expected the reincarnation of the Beautiful Game but a semblance of distinct character, Brazil’s attacking DNA, in the team would have been nice.

The country of Rivellino, Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo – and those are just the Rs – has not recently produced similar talent. Those are the long-term issues needing tackling by the Brazilian Football Confederation but short-term ones, those that inhibited Brazil’s progress over here, also need reviewing. Like … why on earth was Joao Pedro not picked? Brazil were crying out for a centre-forward who could finish.

Chelsea fans were bemused their player of the year, scorer of 20 goals in 49 games, a light in a fairly dark season, was not included by Carlo Ancelotti in his World Cup 26. “He probably deserved to be on the list,” Ancelotti said at the announcement. No consolation for Joao Pedro.

Nor was the sight of Brazil struggling in front of goal against Norway. When Endrick ruined a wonderful through-ball from Vinicius Jr with a clunky first touch, countless thoughts turned to how Joao Pedro would have relished that opportunity. Brazil might still be in the World Cup. Ancelotti might not be having questions asked about his future.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here