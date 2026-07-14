Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary, Day 30

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Kansas City/Atlanta

The Spanish played a game at their camp where one of Luis de la Fuente’s 26 was shown three club crests and had to name the player who journeyed between them. A test of knowledge and speed. Mikel Merino calmly but quickly nailed it. Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid flashed up and Mikel Merino instantly replied “Mbappe”. Barcelona, PSG and Inter Miami brought a swift “Messi”. Leicester, Spurs and Bayern brought “Harry Kane”. Merino didn’t even break his stride with Rennes and PSG – “Doue”.

Seeing the footage of Merino smiling and enjoying life, back playing again, and starring for Spain with late winners has been one of the more uplifting stories of the World Cup.

Not many players are as popular at Arsenal as Merino. Fans love his impact. They love his willingness to play anywhere for the team (he started as a goalkeeper as a kid) and especially contributing in attack when used as an emergency striker for Arsenal in 2024-25. Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival reduced the need for Merino in attack, midfield was packed with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, and then Merino fractured his foot in January. There were even concerns for his future.

So look at Merino now, finishing the season on the field with Arsenal as a title winner, and helping Spain to the last four in his first World Cup at 30. He may not start against France but will surely feature at some point; Merino is a devastating weapon to deploy from the bench. He reads the game so knows how and where to have the most immediate impact.

But what is his best position? Spain’s head coach, Luis de la Fuente, first met Merino when coaching the Under-19s to European glory in 2015 (Unai Simon and Rodri were also in the side). He yesterday described Merino as “a great, fantastic, exceptional player…world-class among the best in the world in his position”. But which position? He can play 6, 8 and 9.

Merino’s also fun. He occasionally celebrates goals by running around the corner flag as his father, Angel Merino, did when scoring for Osasuna in the UEFA Cup in Stuttgart in 1991. Merino first did it in the same stadium at the Euros. His runs towards the corner-flags here are interrupted by team-mates and subs leaping all over him. Clearly popular.

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There’s a theme with England going into every game. Azteca? Altitude. Miami? Haaland. Atlanta? Messi. Inevitably. The fear is that they will focus and fixate so much on Argentina’s No.10 that they won’t pay so much attention to the other ten. Enzo Fernandez, a re-energised Alexis Mac Allister and the substitute Lautaro Martinez all carry a threat. Jordan Pickford is aware. “We all know how good Messi is but we also know how good Argentina are, how hard-working a team they are. We’ve got to focus on the other strengths as well. Everyone will talk about Messi because he’s one of the GOATS of the game. But we also can’t just talk about Messi. They’re a good side, reigning champions.” Messi carries most menace but the supporting cast are also capable of occasional starring roles.

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The debate about how to lift USMNT to the next level continues. I spoke to a local Missouri man, 67, and he said he got into soccer when his girls, now in their 30s, played. He coached one at softball and the school asked him to help out on soccer. This was 20+ years ago but he said all he needed to do was a two-hour course to pick up rudimentary drills and then let the girls get on with it. Everything improved with more expert coaching and also a shift to three-v-three. That helped produce the outstanding generation of women’s soccer generation who ruled the world. The men seem far off that. It’s about player development, finding hungry players who maybe can’t afford the coaching and club membership.

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Many ways are being suggested for England getting at Argentina. Nahuel Molina, the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid right-back, and Nicolas Tagliafico, the 33-year-old Lyon left-back, have to be targeted by Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka. Unleash pace. Thomas Tuchel’s love of the short-short-short control and then Elliot Anderson switch, usually right, could produce dividends. But any such moves have to be transitioned quickly before Argentina reorganise.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here