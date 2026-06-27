Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary, Day 15

East Rutherford, New Jersey

It’s matchday number three for England and Thomas Tuchel has some decisions to make.

Tuchel has been critical of some of his attackers, especially those who play on the left. This seems harsh on Marcus Rashford. He’s a likeable, if slightly inhibited, character who could prove important for England. That pace can help open defences. Rashford has a point to prove to potential suitors and unleashing him at the World Cup warm-ups could a start.

In midfield, there is a significant case for resting Declan Rice against Panama. He’s trained but has been troubled by a niggle. He’s played 64 games already in an intense season for Arsenal and England. He’s a yellow card away from missing the round of 32. “He’s experienced enough to handle it,” Tuchel said of Rice walking the disciplinary tightrope. Rice can handle the balancing act, committed ball-winner and timing his interventions well. But it is a risk. It is the perfect opportunity to rest Rice and give Kobbie Mainoo a start.

There is also the question of who replaces the injured Reece James at right-back. Inevitably, some have questioned the decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold behind, but you’re never going to persuade Thomas Tuchel to change his mind. The Real Madrid man was keeping himself fit in case the call came to replace somebody in the England squad. The call never came. Alexander-Arnold’s summer took an even more exacting tone with the sight of Denzel Dumfries, expected to be a new challenger for his place at Madrid, impressing for the Dutch against Ecuador.

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Central Park Tavern, 327 W 57th. This friendly New York bar is usually game-day home to followers of Michigan Wolverines and Buffalo Bills. England fans have adopted this Midtown 30-screen venue as one of their Manhattan bases, and the Football Supporters’ Association use it for their embassy. They got up early to drive to Connecticut to collect copies of Free Lions from the printers. These fanzines contain plenty of information for fans heading to MetLife. It’s all funded by the FSA. Given how important the FSA have been in improving fans’ behaviour, they really could do with more support from England and the FA. It was good to see representatives of UK Consulate liaising with fans’ leaders.

There are 10,000 England supporters expected to fly in, including 3,900 members of the England Supporters Travel Club. Most are sorted for tickets but others are looking at between £1,050 to £5,680 on secondary markets. Some are having to pay £75 for a return train ticket to Meadowlands. Others fork out £175 for an official parking spot. The very least the players can do is to give fans a strong performance.

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“When things are not going so well is where you learn the most.” Wise words from Thomas Christiansen. Panama’s head coach was reflecting on his difficult 35 games in charge of Leeds United. Christiansen was dismissed after being knocked out of the FA Cup by lowly Newport County, and languishing 10th in the Championship, seven points off the play-off. He tried to introduce a more possession-based style. The players weren’t good enough.

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A sign of FIFA’s attention to money, and to branding detail, will be clear to all fans heading into the match today. Large messages declare “NO WEAPONS OF ANY TYPE ARE PERMITTED AT ******* STADIUM. It was almost as if the most important detail was secondary to the type of branding.

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

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