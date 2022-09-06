Out now: World Soccer October

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
In 2009, England women faced Germany in the final of the European Championship. It was a game watched by a crowd of around 16,000 people, as Germany ran out 6-2 winners. It was an event overlooked by many media outlets – this one included – while those that did cover it offered limited analysis.
Fast-forward 13 years, and the women’s game is unrecognisable. This year’s final took place in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance at any Euros match, men’s or women’s – while a TV audience of almost 18 million watched Leah Williamson lift the trophy.
Women’s football is on the up. Detractors remain, but any suggestion of a lack of quality in women’s football should have been laid to rest by the high technical and tactical level on show this summer. The various stories of players’ amateur beginnings are a reminder that, with increased professionalisation, the quality can only improve.
In our first issue since the conclusion of an historic tournament, we summarise the women’s Euros in full.
Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor
CONTENTS
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
11 The month in numbers
12 Keir Radnedge 2030 World Cup
14 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City’s Champions League gamble
18 Uwe Seeler Obituary
20 Transfer window 30 eye-catching transfers
EYEWITNESS
24 San Marino The world’s worst national team
28 Finland HJK Helsinki
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW
32 The draw
34 Favourites
36 Heavyweights
40 Dark Horses
44 Targeting last 16
46 Outsiders
EURO 2022
52 Tournament review
57 Team of the tournament
58 Knockout rounds
60 Group stage
62 Sarina Wiegman profile
FEATURES
30 Turn Back The Clock The Premier League turns 30
68 World Cup Watch Spotlight on CONCACAF and CONMEBOL
72 Spotlight on Mehdi Taremi
76 Face to Face Michael Findlay
WORLD SERVICE
80 UEFA Nations League Preview
84 Ukraine Football returns to war-torn nation
86 AFC Champions League East region update
88 East Asian Football Federation Championship Review
90 British Virgin Islands Connecting with home
MY BIGGEST GAME
98 Ledley King