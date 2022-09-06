Out now: World Soccer October

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

In 2009, England women faced Germany in the final of the European Championship. It was a game watched by a crowd of around 16,000 people, as Germany ran out 6-2 winners. It was an event overlooked by many media outlets – this one included – while those that did cover it offered limited analysis.

Fast-forward 13 years, and the women’s game is unrecognisable. This year’s final took place in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance at any Euros match, men’s or women’s – while a TV audience of almost 18 million watched Leah Williamson lift the trophy.

Women’s football is on the up. Detractors remain, but any suggestion of a lack of quality in women’s football should have been laid to rest by the high technical and tactical level on show this summer. The various stories of players’ amateur beginnings are a reminder that, with increased professionalisation, the quality can only improve.

In our first issue since the conclusion of an historic tournament, we summarise the women’s Euros in full.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

11 The month in numbers

12 Keir Radnedge 2030 World Cup

14 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City’s Champions League gamble

18 Uwe Seeler Obituary

20 Transfer window 30 eye-catching transfers

EYEWITNESS

24 San Marino The world’s worst national team

28 Finland HJK Helsinki

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

32 The draw

34 Favourites

36 Heavyweights

40 Dark Horses

44 Targeting last 16

46 Outsiders

EURO 2022

52 Tournament review

57 Team of the tournament

58 Knockout rounds

60 Group stage

62 Sarina Wiegman profile

FEATURES

30 Turn Back The Clock The Premier League turns 30

68 World Cup Watch Spotlight on CONCACAF and CONMEBOL

72 Spotlight on Mehdi Taremi

76 Face to Face Michael Findlay

WORLD SERVICE

80 UEFA Nations League Preview

84 Ukraine Football returns to war-torn nation

86 AFC Champions League East region update

88 East Asian Football Federation Championship Review

90 British Virgin Islands Connecting with home

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Ledley King