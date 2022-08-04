The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
After what feels like the first summer break from men’s football in a very long time, the 2022–23 campaign is almost upon us, and what a fascinating season it promises to be.
On paper, we are set for some familiar–looking podiums at the top of Europe’s major leagues by next summer, yet in reality the upcoming campaign has the potential to be one of the most unique and unpredictable ever.
In a word, the cause of that unpredictability is: Qatar.
The interruption of a winter World Cup is sure to have huge ramifications for the upcoming campaign. The hope is that this will mean less predictability; the fear is that the best-resourced squads will simply outmuscle their rivals once again.
Either way, an intriguing season is sure to come, and as always our network of experts have assessed the runners and riders from Europe‘s biggest leagues, and some of its smaller ones, too.
Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor
CONTENTS
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
14 Keir Radnedge Blatter and Platini
16 Jonathan Wilson Rule changes
17 Jim Holden Erik ten Hag
HEADLINERS
18 Ghana National team boosted by “new signings”
19 Vincent Kompany Belgium legend takes charge of Burnley
20 Christophe Galtier Adam White on the new PSG boss
21 Damiano Tommasi Former Roma midfielder becomes mayor of Verona
EYEWITNESS
22 Italy Silvio Berlusconi back in Serie A
26 Hungary MTK Budapest rebuilding in second tier
SEASON PREVIEW
36 England
40 France
44 Germany
48 Italy
52 Spain
56 Netherlands
58 Portugal
60 Austria
61 Belgium
62 Greece
63 Scotland
64 Switzerland
65 Turkey
68 Women
FEATURES
30 Turn Back The Clock The Premier League turns 30
70 World Cup Watch Spotlight on African talents
WORLD SERVICE
74 European Under-19 Championship review
76 South Sudan Diaspora powering AFCON bid
78 Saudi Arabia Al Hilal win exciting title race
80 Copas Libertadores & Sudamericana update
82 Andorra Gerard Pique aiming high
MY BIGGEST GAME
98 Wes Brown