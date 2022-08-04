The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

After what feels like the first summer break from men’s football in a very long time, the 2022–23 campaign is almost upon us, and what a fascinating season it promises to be.

On paper, we are set for some familiar–looking podiums at the top of Europe’s major leagues by next summer, yet in reality the upcoming campaign has the potential to be one of the most unique and unpredictable ever.

In a word, the cause of that unpredictability is: Qatar.

The interruption of a winter World Cup is sure to have huge ramifications for the upcoming campaign. The hope is that this will mean less predictability; the fear is that the best-resourced squads will simply outmuscle their rivals once again.

Either way, an intriguing season is sure to come, and as always our network of experts have assessed the runners and riders from Europe‘s biggest leagues, and some of its smaller ones, too.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

14 Keir Radnedge Blatter and Platini

16 Jonathan Wilson Rule changes

17 Jim Holden Erik ten Hag

HEADLINERS

18 Ghana National team boosted by “new signings”

19 Vincent Kompany Belgium legend takes charge of Burnley

20 Christophe Galtier Adam White on the new PSG boss

21 Damiano Tommasi Former Roma midfielder becomes mayor of Verona

EYEWITNESS

22 Italy Silvio Berlusconi back in Serie A

26 Hungary MTK Budapest rebuilding in second tier

SEASON PREVIEW

36 England

40 France

44 Germany

48 Italy

52 Spain

56 Netherlands

58 Portugal

60 Austria

61 Belgium

62 Greece

63 Scotland

64 Switzerland

65 Turkey

68 Women

FEATURES

30 Turn Back The Clock The Premier League turns 30

70 World Cup Watch Spotlight on African talents

WORLD SERVICE

74 European Under-19 Championship review

76 South Sudan Diaspora powering AFCON bid

78 Saudi Arabia Al Hilal win exciting title race

80 Copas Libertadores & Sudamericana update

82 Andorra Gerard Pique aiming high

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Wes Brown