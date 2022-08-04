The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

After what feels like the first summer break from men’s football in a very long time, the 202223 campaign is almost upon us, and what a fascinating season it promises to be.

On paper, we are set for some familiarlooking podiums at the top of Europe’s major leagues by next summer, yet in reality the upcoming campaign has the potential to be one of the most unique and unpredictable ever.

In a word, the cause of that unpredictability is: Qatar

The interruption of a winter World Cup is sure to have huge ramifications for the upcoming campaign. The hope is that this will mean less predictability; the fear is that the best-resourced squads will simply outmuscle their rivals once again.

Either way, an intriguing season is sure to come, and as always our network of experts have assessed the runners and riders from Europes biggest leagues, and some of its smaller ones, too.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

BUY NOW

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch

14 Keir Radnedge Blatter and Platini
16 Jonathan Wilson Rule changes
17 Jim Holden Erik ten Hag

HEADLINERS

18 Ghana National team boosted by “new signings”
19 Vincent Kompany Belgium legend takes charge of Burnley
20 Christophe Galtier Adam White on the new PSG boss
21 Damiano Tommasi Former Roma midfielder becomes mayor of Verona

EYEWITNESS

22 Italy Silvio Berlusconi back in Serie A
26 Hungary MTK Budapest rebuilding in second tier

SEASON PREVIEW

36 England
40 France
44 Germany
48 Italy
52 Spain
56 Netherlands
58 Portugal
60 Austria
61 Belgium
62 Greece
63 Scotland
64 Switzerland
65 Turkey
68 Women

FEATURES

30 Turn Back The Clock The Premier League turns 30
70 World Cup Watch Spotlight on African talents

WORLD SERVICE

74 European Under-19 Championship review
76 South Sudan Diaspora powering AFCON bid
78 Saudi Arabia Al Hilal win exciting title race
80 Copas Libertadores & Sudamericana update
82 Andorra Gerard Pique aiming high

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Wes Brown