Out this week: World Soccer May 2022 April 12, 2022

The next issue of World Soccer is available to order online. Find your local stockists here.

From the editor

This time last year, when Italy and Algeria were in the process of setting world and African records for lengthy unbeaten runs (37 and 35 international games respectively), the idea that neither of them would be present at Qatar for the 2022 World Cup would have been unthinkable. Yet football has a funny way of surprising you.

The surreal situation of European champions Italy missing out on a second consecutive World Cup was summed up by journalist Richard Jolly, who pointed out that former England defender Matthew Upson – whose last cap came in the Three Lions’ 4-1 defeat to Germany in South Africa in 2010 – has scored a World Cup knockout goal more recently than the Azzurri, a fact that will remain true until 2026 at least. Our man in Rome, Paddy Agnew, reports on the fallout and reaction from the shock defeat to North Macedonia in this issue.

After such results, it is not uncommon to hear the words “disaster” or “tragedy”, yet the current situation in Ukraine offers a sharp sense of perspective. Still, football has played its part in the response to Russia’s invasion; Oleg Zadernovsky reports from inside Ukraine, while Dariusz Kurowski reveals the response from football clubs in neighbouring Poland.

Elsewhere we’ve got a full round-up of March’s World Cup qualifiers, reports from Mexico and Brazil, a closer look at the future of African club football, plus we also have an exclusive interview from Japan with Spain legend Andres Iniesta.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

BUY NOW

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

11 The month in numbers

12 World Cup draw

14 Keir Radnedge Infantino’s FIFA tenure

16 Jonathan Wilson Xavi’s Barcelona

18 Ins & Outs

19 Obituaries

21 On the radar

HEADLINERS

22 Mexico

24 Poland

25 Andriy Yarmolenko

EYEWITNESS

26 Ukraine How football has responded to Russia’s invasion

30 Brazil How the State Leagues work

34 Italy World Cup failure fallout

38 Austria Red Bull Salzburg

FEATURES

44 Player Biography Dusan Vlahovic

42 Talent Scout Red Bull starlets

52 Special Feature Ben Brereton Diaz’s rise

56 Special Report The African Super League

FACE TO FACE

60 Andres Iniesta

66 Arnar Vidarsson

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

68 2022 NWSL review

WORLD SERVICE

73 Zanzibar Giving up on FIFA membership

74 2022 World Cup qualifiers reviews from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF, Europe, Oceania and South America

86 Copa Libertadores Preview

88 African Champions League group stage preview

90 Asian Champions League preview

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 John Aldridge