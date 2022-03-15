World Soccer April 2022 March 15, 2022

From the editor

The countdown to Qatar 2022 is beginning to start in earnest, with the World Cup preliminaries from the majority of the confederations scheduled to conclude at the end of March, including the play-offs to decide the final qualifiers from Europe and Africa.

For the European World Cup qualifying action, Jim Holden and Jared Tinslay preview the crunch clashes, while Mark Gleeson casts his eye over the African ties.

The World Cup draw itself will take place in early April, and Keir Radnedge previews the event in Doha by reviewing the entire journey from the launch of the bid in 2007 to where we are today.

One player that could light up the tournament is Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, whose sparkling form this season has seen him develop from the fringes of the Selecao squad to a near-certainty to fly to Qatar. Nick Bidwell charts the Real Madrid showman’s graduation this season from exciting youngster to fully-fledged Galactico.

The journey from Brazilian wonderkid to world megastar is a path well trodden, and the endless production line of samba talent fails to let up with Endrick’s explosion to a global audience. Tim Vickery shines the spotlight on the 15-year-old Palmeiras phenomenon in Talent Scout, along with eight other starlets ahead of the new Brazilian league season.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

12 On the radar

13 Jim Holden Italy’s World Cup play-offs

14 Keir Radnedge 2022 World Cup draw

16 Jonathan Wilson Liverpool’s attacking rebuild

18 Ins & Outs

20 ESM XI

HEADLINERS

22 Ghana

23 Antoine Semenyo

24 Odion Ighalo

25 Saudi Arabia Women

26 Juanmi

27 UNA Strassen

EYEWITNESS

28 Hungary Kisvarda FC

32 Wales New CEO’s plans for Welsh football

36 England Secrets of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy

40 Poland Lukas Podolski’s homecoming

FEATURES

44 Player Biography Vinicius Junior

52 Talent Scout Samba Starlets

55 Season Update The major talking points from Europe’s top five leagues

72 Coach Profile Erik Ten Hag

76 6 of the best Uncapped World Cup hopefuls

FACE TO FACE

66 Thomas Haberli

68 Temuri Ketsbaia

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

78 2022 Arnold Clark Cup review

WORLD SERVICE

83 Mayotte Half the world away

84 UEFA World Cup play-offs Preview

86 CAF World Cup play-offs Preview

88 Brazil 2022 season preview

90 Asia Watching AFCON with envy

92 Club World Cup Review

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Toni Polster