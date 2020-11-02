Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
12 On the radar
13 Jim Holden Jose Mourinho
14 Keir Radnedge Gianni Infantino
16 Jonathan Wilson Evolution of the front three
18 Ins & Outs People on the move

EYEWITNESS

20 Bulgaria
24 Lebanon

HEADLINERS

28 Chapecoense
29 Musa Juwara
30 Italy
31 Frank de Boer

FACE TO FACE

40 Alphonso Davies

SPECIAL FEATURE

44 Canada’s Trailblazers

TALENT SCOUT

48 MLS Exports

EUROPA LEAGUE

68 Fixtures, teams & players

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

76 Globalisation of the WSL

STADIUMS

98 Puskas Arena

