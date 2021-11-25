World Soccer December 2021 – Available Now November 25, 2021

World Soccer December 2021 is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the Editor

In the latest issue of World Soccer, players going out of their comfort zones is a recurring theme.

We speak to Ryan Gauld who, after leaving Scotland as a teenager for Portugal, is now embarking on a new journey in Major League Soccer with Vancouver Whitecaps, while Dom Dwyer has also forged a remarkable career for himself in MLS since leaving England’s non-league scene.

The extraordinary journey Leon Bailey has undertaken to make it to the top – from Jamaica to Aston Villa via Austria, Slovakia, Belgium and Germany – is documented by Ben Bocsak, while even more extraordinary is the tale told by Mark Gleeson of Gambia’s Ebrima Darboe, the tragic but inspiring story of refugee to Africa Cup of Nations star.

And two of the world’s most promising teenagers, Pedri and Eduardo Camavinga, also took a leap of faith by leaving the comfort of Las Palmas and Rennes to join Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Nick Bidwell tracks the progression of both teenage tyros.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

12 On the radar

13 ESM XI

14 Keir Radnedge Football’s Olympics future

16 Jonathan Wilson Newcastle’s rebuild

18 Tom Saintfiet AFCON guest columnist

20 Ins & Outs and Obituaries

HEADLINERS

22 Algeria

23 Ohi Omoijuanfo

24 Daniel Maldini

25 Hwang Hee-chan

26 Josip Stanisic

27 Mohamed Aboutrika

EYEWITNESS

28 Slovakia

32 Gambia

36 Scotland

FACE TO FACE

52 Meke Mwase

54 Ryan Gauld

FEATURES

40 The future of the Clasico Pedri and Eduardo Camavinga player profiles

48 Special Report BeNe Liga

58 Dom Dwyer

62 Leon Bailey

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

72 World Cup qualifying

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Dragan Stojkovic

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

73 Marshall Islands Defying isolation

74 Qatar FIFA Arab Cup preview

76 India Indian Super League Preview

78 Australia A-League Men’s preview

80 Competition Reviews CONCACAF Champions League, MLS & SAFF Championship

86 Africa CAF Champions League preliminaries

88 Greenland Football on the world’s largest island