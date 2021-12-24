World Soccer January 2022 December 24, 2021

From the Editor

At the end of 2020, voting for the World Soccer awards was easy. Bayern Munich, spearheaded by the prolific Robert Lewandowski and expertly managed by Hansi Flick, made voting in the men‘s categories straightforward, as did Lyon and their coach Jean–Luc Vasseur in the women‘s categories, while Chelsea striker Pernille Harder won the inaugural Women‘s Player of the Year award.

This year, however, it was a far more complicated – at least in the men‘s awards – with the Champions League, Copa America and European Championship all throwing up contenders in the minds of our panel.

Ultimately, voters felt that Lewandowski’s extraordinary goalscoring record made him a worthy winner, ahead of double European champion Jorginho, or Lionel Messi, who finally ended his long wait for a major international trophy.

We‘ll let you discover the rest of the winners yourself. In addition to the players, managers and teams of the year, we‘ve also picked out the People of the Year for 2021, paying tribute to the individuals that made a mark on the world of football across this year.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

12 On the radar

13 Jim Holden Southgate the right man

14 Keir Radnedge Problems for the calendar

16 Jonathan Wilson Chelsea‘s Lukaku conundrum

18 Tom Saintfiet AFCON guest columnist

19 ESM XI

20 Ins & Outs and obituaries

EYEWITNESS

22 Uruguay Copa Libertadores final

26 Malta

AFCON 2021

30 Special Report Binationaux or dual nationality players at AFCON

34 Tournament preview

37 Schedule

38 Face to Face Cameroon manager Toni Conceicao

40 Six potential stars

42 Group guides

AWARDS 2021

50 2021 Awards

54 Men’s World Player of the Year

56 Men’s World Manager & World Team of the Year

58 Women’s World Manager & World Team of the Year

59 Women’s World Player of the Year

60 People of the Year

67 Farewells

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

68 African Champions League

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Teddy Sheringham

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

73 Comoros Heroes on the pitch, chaos off it

74 UEFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers

76 CAF 2022 World Cup qualifiers

78 CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers

80 Asia AFC Champions League final

82 South America Copa Sudamericana final