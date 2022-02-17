The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations really did have everything.
There was the drama of tournament debutants Gambia and Comoros progressing to the knockout rounds, while pre-tournament favourites Algeria finished rock bottom of their group; there were farcical scenes, from a referee blowing for full-time five minutes early to Comoros fielding an outfielder in goal; and tragedy, with the Olembe Stadium disaster that claimed the lives of at least eight people.
At different times it was entertaining, despairing and heart breaking, but always it was eventful. Mark Gleeson and Jonathan Wilson were both in Cameroon, and attempt to unpack everything that happened in this issue.
Elsewhere, the knockout stages of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Europa Conference League have rolled into view. As well as looking at the teams and players that could be decisive in the final rounds of the competitions, we’ve also taken a closer look at a manager making a name for himself as one of the continent’s brightest coaching talents: Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.
Finally, we pay tribute to one of the most iconic names in the history of European football: Paco Gento, the only player to have won the European Cup on six occasions.
Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
4 In pictures
12 On the radar
13 Biggest January transfers
14 Keir Radnedge Football, cryptocurrency & NFTs
16 Jonathan Wilson AFCON review
18 Ins & Outs
19 Obituaries Paco Gento tribute
HEADLINERS
20 Belgian League
21 Noa Lang
22 Lorenzo Insigne
23 Angel Di Maria
24 Mohamed-Ali Cho
25 Ricardo Pepi
EYEWITNESS
26 Uruguay Montevideo’s myriad clubs
30 Iceland Íþróttabandalag Akraness
FEATURES
34 Coach profile Ruben Amorim
38 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points
46 Ones to watch Europa League & Europa Conference League
SPECIAL REPORTS
50 A different ball game Football’s changing transfer market
54 The grass is getting greener Football & environmentalism
FACE TO FACE
58 Stephen O’Connell A look ahead to the new League of Ireland season
60 Ike Ugbo The ex-Chelsea youngster discusses life on loan
64 Nestor El Maestro The Serbian coach’s extraordinary journey
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
68 2022 Asian Cup
WORLD SERVICE
73 Mayotte Half the world away
74 AFCON 2021 Special review of the tournament in Cameroon
80 Oceania World Cup qualifiers
82 Japan J.League preview
84 United States MLS preview
86 Iran Giants thrown out of Champions League
88 China Chinese Super League review
MY BIGGEST GAME
98 Yordan Letchkov