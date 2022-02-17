World Soccer March 2022 February 17, 2022

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations really did have everything.

There was the drama of tournament debutants Gambia and Comoros progressing to the knockout rounds, while pre-tournament favourites Algeria finished rock bottom of their group; there were farcical scenes, from a referee blowing for full-time five minutes early to Comoros fielding an outfielder in goal; and tragedy, with the Olembe Stadium disaster that claimed the lives of at least eight people.

At different times it was entertaining, despairing and heart breaking, but always it was eventful. Mark Gleeson and Jonathan Wilson were both in Cameroon, and attempt to unpack everything that happened in this issue.

Elsewhere, the knockout stages of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Europa Conference League have rolled into view. As well as looking at the teams and players that could be decisive in the final rounds of the competitions, we’ve also taken a closer look at a manager making a name for himself as one of the continent’s brightest coaching talents: Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

Finally, we pay tribute to one of the most iconic names in the history of European football: Paco Gento, the only player to have won the European Cup on six occasions.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

12 On the radar

13 Biggest January transfers

14 Keir Radnedge Football, cryptocurrency & NFTs

16 Jonathan Wilson AFCON review

18 Ins & Outs

19 Obituaries Paco Gento tribute

HEADLINERS

20 Belgian League

21 Noa Lang

22 Lorenzo Insigne

23 Angel Di Maria

24 Mohamed-Ali Cho

25 Ricardo Pepi

EYEWITNESS

26 Uruguay Montevideo’s myriad clubs

30 Iceland Íþróttabandalag Akraness

FEATURES

34 Coach profile Ruben Amorim

38 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points

46 Ones to watch Europa League & Europa Conference League

SPECIAL REPORTS

50 A different ball game Football’s changing transfer market

54 The grass is getting greener Football & environmentalism

FACE TO FACE

58 Stephen O’Connell A look ahead to the new League of Ireland season

60 Ike Ugbo The ex-Chelsea youngster discusses life on loan

64 Nestor El Maestro The Serbian coach’s extraordinary journey

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

68 2022 Asian Cup

WORLD SERVICE

73 Mayotte Half the world away

74 AFCON 2021 Special review of the tournament in Cameroon

80 Oceania World Cup qualifiers

82 Japan J.League preview

84 United States MLS preview

86 Iran Giants thrown out of Champions League

88 China Chinese Super League review

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Yordan Letchkov