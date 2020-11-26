Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
12 ESM XI
13 Jim Holden Project Big Picture
14 Keir Radnedge European Super League
16 Jonathan Wilson Risk in modern football
18 Paul Gardner IFAB not fit for purpose
20 Obituaries Nobby Stiles

HEADLINERS

22 Cruzeiro
23 Didier Lamkel Ze
24 Mesut Ozil
25 Josep Maria Bartomeu

EYEWITNESS

26 Colombia
30 Trinidad & Tobago

SPECIAL FEATURE

54 New FIFA membership

FACE TO FACE

58 Philippe Coutinho
62 Mason Greenwood

TALENT SCOUT

66 Full-backs

6 OF THE BEST

68 Basque young guns

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

70 National Women’s Soccer League

