The European team of the month for April, as selected by European Sports Media
Votes:
Alisson (Liverpool, 5 votes)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, 8 votes)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 6 votes)
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 5 votes)
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool, 4 votes)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 10 votes)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 6 votes)
Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool, 5 votes)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, 12 votes)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool, 5 votes)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, 4 votes)