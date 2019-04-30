Allegri Loses Cool On Sky Italia | Paddy Agnew

After Champions League disappointment recently, Allegri stormed off the Sky Italia set

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Allegri Loses Cool On Sky Italia

Those of us who write about football have often been told by exasperated players and coaches that, really, since we have never been professional players, we understand nothing about the game.

Personally, the observation has never offended me. Former players, when asked for a comment, will often tell you that, “unless you’re in the dressing room, you cannot know what is going on inside a team”. This is clearly true. You can guess, you can speculate, you might even have a Deep Throat source but you can never know for certain.

Likewise, we observers can only imagine the physical and mental strain of living out a supremely demanding profession under the relentless glare of media coverage. The relatively brief, viciously intense life of the professional footballer is so atypical in the modern, developed world that it is only to be expected that sometimes the football professional can feel that we outsiders just do not understand.

Last weekend on Sky Italia, however, we had a new version of the old “what do you know about football” accusation. It came from Massimiliano Allegri no less, the man who has just picked up a fifth consecutive league title with Old Lady Juventus.

During an interview after last Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with Inter, Allegri had an unexpectedly hot and bothered moment when discussing the game with Sky pundit, Daniele Adani. Perhaps spurred by the avalance of criticism that followed Juve’s Champions League elimination by Ajax two weeks ago, Allegri launched into a diatribe of criticism of TV (and other) punditry:

“You are all great theorists…Adani you are the guy who goes and reads books but you know nothing about football, you’ve never been a coach…You shut up now, I am going to talk, a coach who has won 6 scudetti…”

To which Adani replied:

“Now hang on there, you can tell your brother to shut up, but not me”

At which point, the “debate” became incomprehensible as both men shouted over one another until the furious Allegri unclipped his microphone and stomped off into the San Siro night. Minutes later as he marched through the stadium’s mixed zone, Allegri was still visibly angry, not stopping to talk with reporters but merely barking at them:

“I am not talking anymore with anybody”

The point about this particular little incident, though, is that Adani is not, or was not, an outsider but rather a professional footballer. During a 20 year long career, defender Adani played for nine different clubs including Serie A teams Fiorentina and Inter, in the process winning five caps for Italy. You could argue that he might know something about football. True, though, he has never coached, whilst his career highlights were a 2001 Coppa Italia trophy with Fiorentina and a Serie B Championship title with Brescia in 1997.

Afterwards, Adani suggested that Allegri’s outburst was “arrogant and ill-mannered”. Which indeed it was but it was perhaps also an expression of the frustration and disappointment experienced not only by Allegri but also by the entire Juventus environment at the emphatic manner in which the Old Lady was booted out of the Champions League by Ajax. This, after all, has been a season when little or nothing has gone wrong for Juventus – until Ajax, that is…