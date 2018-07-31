In this piece we take a look at who are the favourites to win the Champions League right now.

Champions League Favourites

With the new season about to begin, we decided to look at who the favourites to win the Champions League are right now. There are several huge teams that could be in contention but we start with the most recent champions Real Madrid.

Real Madrid

On the face of it, there are several questions regarding Real Madrid and how well they will do. They have lost Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, have no replacement for Ronaldo at the moment, and they have a new coach in Julen Lopetegui. There are also question marks over Gareth Bale and his future.

In terms of a new signing it appears they have been linked with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Realistically, they only really stand a chance at signing Hazard though so their options are limited.

Regardless, they still have some class players across the pitch like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, and Raphael Varane and should still be good. But Ronaldo was so good for so long and scored countless huge goals for the side, that someone else is going to have to try and pick up the scoring slack. No, Madrid are not the threat they have been in the Champions League the last four seasons, however they are serial winners of the competition and it would take a brave person to bet against them.

Barcelona

Barcelona won the league easily last season, however their season was best remembered for being dumped out of the Champions League by Roma in spectacular fashion. Because of that, there are some who say the ‘golden generation’ is coming to an end which is a bold statement considering their league success, however there are still some questions to be asked.

Andres Iniesta has left so who will assume his role in the midfield? And because of his departure will this free up Philippe Coutinho to be more effective in the midfield? Will Ousmane Dembele start to emerge as another global French superstar? And finally is Gerard Pique starting to show his age? He had a poor World Cup and at times has made trivial and simple mistakes.

We cannot answer all these questions until the season gets up and running but the one thing that will be consistent in the Barcelona team is the greatness of Lionel Messi. Quite simply he can never be counted out when he has a Barcelona shirt on.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are definitely ones to watch this season. They have’t lost anyone so should be their usual solid selves defensively. And then they have gained Thomas Lemar and Rodri too so should have more creativity and pace at the other end of the pitch.

Underestimate Atletico Madrid at your peril because they still have World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann and they still have the rock-solid duo of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez so they should be incredibly difficult to break down. Jan Oblak is also a very capable shot-stopper too.

Bayern Munich

It has been a pretty poor past few months for Bayern Munich. Yes they won the league, but they got dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid after Sven Ulreich’s howler, and they then lost the DFB Cup to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Secondly, there will be a lot of German players going back to Bayern Munich absolutely livid with how Germany played during the World Cup. Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, and Niklas Sule will all be looking to put that behind them and prove they are at the top of the game. But this will require improvements from all of them. Boateng in particular was awful at the World Cup and Thomas Muller was completely anonymous too.

Additionally they have a new manager in Niko Kovac and there are still questions over whether Robert Lewandowski will stay. They could also be losing Thiago Alcantara too amid intense transfer speculation. Things are not rosy at Germany’s biggest club and it would be surprising if they make any noise in Europe.