Mohamed Salah – Liverpool and Egypt

The Liverpool winger has been the Player of the Year so far in the Premier League, but see what we wrote about him in June 2013.
Club Basle (Swi), Country Egypt, Position Winger, Age 20 (15.06.92), Previous club Arab Contractors
International debut September 2011, v Sierra Leone, Caps 20 (11 goals)
He was eventually signed for 2.2 million to fill the right-flank gap created by the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri to Bayern Munich, and it speaks volumes for the Egyptian youngster’s ability that his predecessor has been barely missed.
Like Dutch wide man Arjen Robben, Salah is a left-footer who is at his best on the right, and when in full flow – which invariably is the case – few full-backs can cope with his extreme pace, low centre of gravity, elegant touch and all-round elusiveness.
His finishing can, however, let him down and he often lacks in composure when bearing down on goal. If he can sort out that side of his game, Basle will have a real handful in their midst.
According to Basle Club President Bernhard Heusler, “If he was calmer in [goalscoring] situations, there would be another zero on the end of his price tag.”
