Liverpool have made some huge signings recently but can they finally win a trophy?

Liverpool Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

After the run to last season’s Champions League Final, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp to mount a serious title challenge. The money from Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona looks to have been well spent on Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (Monaco, £45m), Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (RB Leipzig, £52.75m), Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City, £13m) and Brazilian keeper Alisson (Roma, £66.8m).

Annual wage bill – £208m (2017)

Annual income – £364m (2017)

Stadium Anfield (54,074)

Odds – 5/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Gavin Kelley-Day, Vital Liverpool, liverpool.vitalfootball.co.uk

LAST SEASON WAS…

An exhilarating ride that warranted more than just a top-four finish. Despite the lack of trophies and a genuine title challenge, progress was unequivocally made and the team were a joy to watch.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward deservedly claimed a plethora of individual end-of-season awards after a record-breaking debut season at Anfield.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

Philippe Coutinho. It’s never nice to lose your best players, even less so in January when they are not replaced. Although he wasn’t missed as much as many feared,

the Brazilian’s presence could have made a difference in the Champions League Final.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

There are a number of talented youngsters looking to follow the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold into the first-team set-up, with 17-year-old Scouse midfielder Curtis Jones perhaps the pick of the bunch.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Georginio Wijnaldum. The technically gifted attacking midfielder took time to adapt to a deeper, central role but now rarely lets the side down when selected, helping to dictate the tempo and link defence with attack.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

In a word: silverware. We’ve lost our last four Finals now, dating back to a League Cup triumph in 2012, and if the glory days are to return we need some sort of success to act as the catalyst.

Liverpool Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Loris Karius (Ger) (25) 22.06.93 2016 / Mainz (Ger)

Simon Mignolet (Blg) (30) 06.03.88 2013 / Sunderland

Alisson Becker (Bra) (25) 02.10.1992 2018 / Roma (Ita)

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (19) 07.10.98 2004 / youth

Nathaniel Clyne (27) 05.04.91 2015 / Southampton

Joe Gomez (21) 23.05.97 2015 / Charlton Athletic

Ragnar Klavan (Est) (32) 30.10.85 2016 / Augsburg (Ger)

Dejan Lovren (Cro) (29) 05.07.89 2014 / Southampton

Joel Matip (Cam (26) 08.08.91 2016 / Schalke (Ger)

Alberto Moreno (Spa) (26) 05.07.92 2014 / Sevilla (Spa)

Connor Randall (22) 21.10.95 2001/ youth

Andrew Robertson (Sco) (24) 11.03.94 2017 / Hull City

Virgil Van Dijk (Hol) (27) 08.07.91 2018 / Southampton

MIDFIELDERS

Allan (Bra) (21) 03.03.97 2015 / Internacional (Bra)

Pedro Chirivella (Spa) (21) 23.05.97 2013 / Valencia (Spa)

Fabinho (Bra) (24) 23.10.93 2018 / Monaco (Fra)

Marko Grujic (Ser) (22) 13.04.96 2016 / Red Star (Ser)

Jordan Henderson (28) 17.06.90 2011 / Sunderland

Naby Keita (Gui) (23) 10.02.95 2018 / RB Leipzig (Ger)

Ryan Kent (21) 11.11.96 2003 / youth

Adam Lallana (30) 10.05.88 2014 / Southampton

Lazar Markovic (Ser) (24) 02.03.94 2014 / Benfica (Por)

James Milner (32) 04.01.86 2015 / Manchester City

Sheyi Ojo (21) 19.06.97 2011 / youth

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (24) 15.08.93 2017 / Arsenal

Georginio Wijnaldum (Hol) (27) 11.11.90 2016 / Newcastle United

Harry Wilson (Wal) (21) 22.03.97 2005 / youth

FORWARDS

Roberto Firmino (Bra) (26) 02.10.91 2015 / Hoffenheim (Ger)

Danny Ings (26) 23.07.92 2015 / Burnley

Sadio Mane (Sen) (26) 10.04.92 2016 / Southampton

Divock Origi (Blg) (23) 18.04.95 2014 / Lille (Fra)

Mohamed Salah (Egy) (26) 15.06.92 2017 / Roma (Ita)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Swi) (26) 10.10.91 2018 / Stoke City

Dominic Solanke (20) 14.09.97 2017 / Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge (28) 01.09.89 2013 / Chelsea

Ben Woodburn (Wal) (18) 15.10.99 2007 / youth

MANAGER

Jurgen Klopp (Ger) (51) 16.06.67 2015 / Bor Dortmund (Ger)

Liverpool Premier League Fixtures

Aug 12 West Ham (h)

Aug 20 Crystal Palace (a)

Aug 25 Brighton (h)

Sep 1 Leicester (a)

Sep 15 Tottenham (a)

Sep 22 Southampton (h)

Sep 29 Chelsea (a)

Oct 6 Man City (h)

Oct 20 Huddersfield (a)

Oct 27 Cardiff (h)

Nov 3 Arsenal (a)

Nov 10 Fulham (h)

Nov 24 Watford (a)

Dec 1 Everton (h)

Dec 4 Burnley (a)

Dec 8 Bournemouth (a)

Dec 15 Man Utd (h)

Dec 22 Wolves (a)

Dec 26 Newcastle (h)

Dec 29 Arsenal (h)