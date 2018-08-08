Liverpool have made some huge signings recently but can they finally win a trophy?
Liverpool Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
After the run to last season’s Champions League Final, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp to mount a serious title challenge. The money from Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona looks to have been well spent on Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (Monaco, £45m), Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (RB Leipzig, £52.75m), Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City, £13m) and Brazilian keeper Alisson (Roma, £66.8m).
Annual wage bill – £208m (2017)
Annual income – £364m (2017)
Stadium Anfield (54,074)
Odds – 5/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Gavin Kelley-Day, Vital Liverpool, liverpool.vitalfootball.co.uk
LAST SEASON WAS…
An exhilarating ride that warranted more than just a top-four finish. Despite the lack of trophies and a genuine title challenge, progress was unequivocally made and the team were a joy to watch.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward deservedly claimed a plethora of individual end-of-season awards after a record-breaking debut season at Anfield.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
Philippe Coutinho. It’s never nice to lose your best players, even less so in January when they are not replaced. Although he wasn’t missed as much as many feared,
the Brazilian’s presence could have made a difference in the Champions League Final.
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
There are a number of talented youngsters looking to follow the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold into the first-team set-up, with 17-year-old Scouse midfielder Curtis Jones perhaps the pick of the bunch.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Georginio Wijnaldum. The technically gifted attacking midfielder took time to adapt to a deeper, central role but now rarely lets the side down when selected, helping to dictate the tempo and link defence with attack.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
In a word: silverware. We’ve lost our last four Finals now, dating back to a League Cup triumph in 2012, and if the glory days are to return we need some sort of success to act as the catalyst.
Liverpool Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Loris Karius (Ger) (25) 22.06.93 2016 / Mainz (Ger)
Simon Mignolet (Blg) (30) 06.03.88 2013 / Sunderland
Alisson Becker (Bra) (25) 02.10.1992 2018 / Roma (Ita)
DEFENDERS
Trent Alexander-Arnold (19) 07.10.98 2004 / youth
Nathaniel Clyne (27) 05.04.91 2015 / Southampton
Joe Gomez (21) 23.05.97 2015 / Charlton Athletic
Ragnar Klavan (Est) (32) 30.10.85 2016 / Augsburg (Ger)
Dejan Lovren (Cro) (29) 05.07.89 2014 / Southampton
Joel Matip (Cam (26) 08.08.91 2016 / Schalke (Ger)
Alberto Moreno (Spa) (26) 05.07.92 2014 / Sevilla (Spa)
Connor Randall (22) 21.10.95 2001/ youth
Andrew Robertson (Sco) (24) 11.03.94 2017 / Hull City
Virgil Van Dijk (Hol) (27) 08.07.91 2018 / Southampton
MIDFIELDERS
Allan (Bra) (21) 03.03.97 2015 / Internacional (Bra)
Pedro Chirivella (Spa) (21) 23.05.97 2013 / Valencia (Spa)
Fabinho (Bra) (24) 23.10.93 2018 / Monaco (Fra)
Marko Grujic (Ser) (22) 13.04.96 2016 / Red Star (Ser)
Jordan Henderson (28) 17.06.90 2011 / Sunderland
Naby Keita (Gui) (23) 10.02.95 2018 / RB Leipzig (Ger)
Ryan Kent (21) 11.11.96 2003 / youth
Adam Lallana (30) 10.05.88 2014 / Southampton
Lazar Markovic (Ser) (24) 02.03.94 2014 / Benfica (Por)
James Milner (32) 04.01.86 2015 / Manchester City
Sheyi Ojo (21) 19.06.97 2011 / youth
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (24) 15.08.93 2017 / Arsenal
Georginio Wijnaldum (Hol) (27) 11.11.90 2016 / Newcastle United
Harry Wilson (Wal) (21) 22.03.97 2005 / youth
FORWARDS
Roberto Firmino (Bra) (26) 02.10.91 2015 / Hoffenheim (Ger)
Danny Ings (26) 23.07.92 2015 / Burnley
Sadio Mane (Sen) (26) 10.04.92 2016 / Southampton
Divock Origi (Blg) (23) 18.04.95 2014 / Lille (Fra)
Mohamed Salah (Egy) (26) 15.06.92 2017 / Roma (Ita)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Swi) (26) 10.10.91 2018 / Stoke City
Dominic Solanke (20) 14.09.97 2017 / Chelsea
Daniel Sturridge (28) 01.09.89 2013 / Chelsea
Ben Woodburn (Wal) (18) 15.10.99 2007 / youth
MANAGER
Jurgen Klopp (Ger) (51) 16.06.67 2015 / Bor Dortmund (Ger)
Liverpool Premier League Fixtures
Aug 12 West Ham (h)
Aug 20 Crystal Palace (a)
Aug 25 Brighton (h)
Sep 1 Leicester (a)
Sep 15 Tottenham (a)
Sep 22 Southampton (h)
Sep 29 Chelsea (a)
Oct 6 Man City (h)
Oct 20 Huddersfield (a)
Oct 27 Cardiff (h)
Nov 3 Arsenal (a)
Nov 10 Fulham (h)
Nov 24 Watford (a)
Dec 1 Everton (h)
Dec 4 Burnley (a)
Dec 8 Bournemouth (a)
Dec 15 Man Utd (h)
Dec 22 Wolves (a)
Dec 26 Newcastle (h)
Dec 29 Arsenal (h)
Jan 1 Man City (a)
Jan 12 Brighton (a)
Jan 19 Crystal Palace (h)
Jan 30 Leicester (h)
Feb 2 West Ham (a)
Feb 9 Bournemouth (h)
Feb 23 Man Utd (a)
Feb 27 Watford (h)
Mar 2 Everton (a)
Mar 9 Burnley (h)
Mar 16 Fulham (a)
Mar 30 Tottenham (h)
Apr 6 Southampton (a)
Apr 13 Chelsea (h)
Apr 20 Cardiff (a)
Apr 20 Huddersfield (h)
May 4 Newcastle (a)
May 12 Wolves (h)