Burnley Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Burnley will be playing European football for the first time in 51 years after last season’s impressive seventh-place league finish earned them a spot in the Europa League. Highly rated manager Sean Dyche seems set to stick with the squad that performed so impressively for him last season.

Annual wage bill – £61m (2017)

Annual income – £121m (2017)

Stadium Turf Moor (22,546)

Odds – 750/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Calum Campbell, @Camclaret1Calum

LAST SEASON WAS…

Surprising but so enjoyable given the size of the town and the club’s finances compared with nearly all of our competitors in the Premier League.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

For me, there were two. Nick Pope, who came in as our first-choice goalkeeper when Tom Heaton got injured early in the season, was fantastic. I have since become friends with his uncle, Steve, who now goes to every Burnley game home and away (so that could be seen as biased). The other true hero for me was Ben Mee, who has been a fantastic presence as a leader and force at the heart of our defence for the last few seasons. While the exploits of other defenders such as Michael Keane and James Tarkowski have won more compliments, Mee has been consistently a class act.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

Anyone who plays for, supports or has anything to do with Blackburn Rovers, as is the case every season.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

I hope we get as far as we can in the Europa League and prioritise it. I’ve seen Burnley in the Premier League three times now and been to every Premier League ground following the club so to be able to see Burnley play in as many locations across Europe as possible would be my main priority for this season. My fear is that balancing the demands (including travel) of playing in Europe with the Premier League could

Burnley Premier League Squad

Name Age / d.o.b. Signed / prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Tom Heaton (32) 15.04.86 2013 / Bristol City

Adam Legzdins (31) 28.11.86 2017 / Birmingham City

Anders Lindegaard (Den) (34) 13.04.84 2017 / Preston North End

Conor Mitchell (NI) (22) 09.05.96 2012 / youth

Nick Pope (26) 19.04.92 2016 / Charlton Athletic

DEFENDERS

Phil Bardsley (Sco) (33) 28.06.85 2017 / Stoke City

Kevin Long (RoI) (27) 18.08.90 2010 / Cork City (RoI)

Matthew Lowton (29) 09.06.89 2015 / Aston Villa

Ben Mee (28) 21.09.89 2012 / Manchester City

James Tarkowski (25) 19.11.92 2016 / Brentford

Charlie Taylor (24) 18.09.93 2017 / Leeds United

Stephen Ward (RoI) (32) 20.08.85 2014 / Wolves

MIDFIELDERS

Robbie Brady (RoI) (26) 14.01.92 2017 / Norwich City

Jack Cork (29) 25.06.89 2017 / Swansea City

Steven Defour (Blg) (30) 15.04.88 2016 / Anderlecht (Blg)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Ice) (27) 27.10.90 2016 / Charlton Athletic

Jeff Hendrick (RoI) (26) 31.01.92 2016 / Derby County

Aaron Lennon (31) 16.04.87 2018 / Everton

Aiden O’Neill (Aus) (20) 04.07.98 2014 / youth

Ashley Westwood (28) 01.04.90 2017 / Aston Villa

FORWARDS

Dan Agyei (21) 01.06.97 2015 / AFC Wimbledon

Ashley Barnes (Aut) (28) 30.10.89 2014 / Brighton

Dwight McNeil (18) 22.11.99 2014 / Manchester United

Sam Vokes (Wal) (28) 21.10.89 2012 / Wolves

Jon Walters (RoI) (34) 20.09.83 2017 / Stoke City

Nahki Wells (Ber) (28) 01.06.90 2017 / Huddersfield Town

Chris Wood (NZ) (26) 07.12.91 2017 / Leeds United

MANAGER

Sean Dyche (47) 28.06.71 2012 / Watford

Burnley Premier League Fixtures

Aug 12 Southampton (a)

Aug 18 Watford (h)

Aug 25 Fulham (a)

Sep 1 Man United (h)

Sep 16 Wolves (a)

Sep 22 Bournemouth (h)

Sep 30 Cardiff City (a)

Oct 6 Huddersfield (h)

Oct 20 Manchester City (a)

Oct 27 Chelsea (h)

Nov 3 West Ham (a)

Nov 10 Leicester City (a)

Nov 24 Newcastle (h)

Dec 1 Crystal Palace (a)

Dec 4 Liverpool (h)

Dec 8 Brighton (h)

Dec 15 Tottenham (a)

Dec 22 Arsenal (a)

Dec 26 Everton (h)

Dec 29 West Ham (h)