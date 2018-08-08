Burnley Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Heading into Europe once again, how will Burnley get on this upcoming Premier League season?
Burnley will be playing European football for the first time in 51 years after last season’s impressive seventh-place league finish earned them a spot in the Europa League. Highly rated manager Sean Dyche seems set to stick with the squad that performed so impressively for him last season.
Annual wage bill – £61m (2017)
Annual income – £121m (2017)
Stadium Turf Moor (22,546)
Odds – 750/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Calum Campbell, @Camclaret1Calum
LAST SEASON WAS…
Surprising but so enjoyable given the size of the town and the club’s finances compared with nearly all of our competitors in the Premier League.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
For me, there were two. Nick Pope, who came in as our first-choice goalkeeper when Tom Heaton got injured early in the season, was fantastic. I have since become friends with his uncle, Steve, who now goes to every Burnley game home and away (so that could be seen as biased). The other true hero for me was Ben Mee, who has been a fantastic presence as a leader and force at the heart of our defence for the last few seasons. While the exploits of other defenders such as Michael Keane and James Tarkowski have won more compliments, Mee has been consistently a class act.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
Anyone who plays for, supports or has anything to do with Blackburn Rovers, as is the case every season.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
I hope we get as far as we can in the Europa League and prioritise it. I’ve seen Burnley in the Premier League three times now and been to every Premier League ground following the club so to be able to see Burnley play in as many locations across Europe as possible would be my main priority for this season. My fear is that balancing the demands (including travel) of playing in Europe with the Premier League could
Burnley Premier League Squad
Name Age / d.o.b. Signed / prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Tom Heaton (32) 15.04.86 2013 / Bristol City
Adam Legzdins (31) 28.11.86 2017 / Birmingham City
Anders Lindegaard (Den) (34) 13.04.84 2017 / Preston North End
Conor Mitchell (NI) (22) 09.05.96 2012 / youth
Nick Pope (26) 19.04.92 2016 / Charlton Athletic
DEFENDERS
Phil Bardsley (Sco) (33) 28.06.85 2017 / Stoke City
Kevin Long (RoI) (27) 18.08.90 2010 / Cork City (RoI)
Matthew Lowton (29) 09.06.89 2015 / Aston Villa
Ben Mee (28) 21.09.89 2012 / Manchester City
James Tarkowski (25) 19.11.92 2016 / Brentford
Charlie Taylor (24) 18.09.93 2017 / Leeds United
Stephen Ward (RoI) (32) 20.08.85 2014 / Wolves
MIDFIELDERS
Robbie Brady (RoI) (26) 14.01.92 2017 / Norwich City
Jack Cork (29) 25.06.89 2017 / Swansea City
Steven Defour (Blg) (30) 15.04.88 2016 / Anderlecht (Blg)
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Ice) (27) 27.10.90 2016 / Charlton Athletic
Jeff Hendrick (RoI) (26) 31.01.92 2016 / Derby County
Aaron Lennon (31) 16.04.87 2018 / Everton
Aiden O’Neill (Aus) (20) 04.07.98 2014 / youth
Ashley Westwood (28) 01.04.90 2017 / Aston Villa
FORWARDS
Dan Agyei (21) 01.06.97 2015 / AFC Wimbledon
Ashley Barnes (Aut) (28) 30.10.89 2014 / Brighton
Dwight McNeil (18) 22.11.99 2014 / Manchester United
Sam Vokes (Wal) (28) 21.10.89 2012 / Wolves
Jon Walters (RoI) (34) 20.09.83 2017 / Stoke City
Nahki Wells (Ber) (28) 01.06.90 2017 / Huddersfield Town
Chris Wood (NZ) (26) 07.12.91 2017 / Leeds United
MANAGER
Sean Dyche (47) 28.06.71 2012 / Watford
Burnley Premier League Fixtures
Aug 12 Southampton (a)
Aug 18 Watford (h)
Aug 25 Fulham (a)
Sep 1 Man United (h)
Sep 16 Wolves (a)
Sep 22 Bournemouth (h)
Sep 30 Cardiff City (a)
Oct 6 Huddersfield (h)
Oct 20 Manchester City (a)
Oct 27 Chelsea (h)
Nov 3 West Ham (a)
Nov 10 Leicester City (a)
Nov 24 Newcastle (h)
Dec 1 Crystal Palace (a)
Dec 4 Liverpool (h)
Dec 8 Brighton (h)
Dec 15 Tottenham (a)
Dec 22 Arsenal (a)
Dec 26 Everton (h)
Dec 29 West Ham (h)
Jan 1 Huddersfield (a)
Jan 12 Fulham (h)
Jan 19 Watford (a)
Jan 29 Man United (a)
Feb 2 Southampton (h)
Feb 9 Brighton (a)
Feb 23 Tottenham (h)
Feb 27 Newcastle (a)
Mar 2 Crystal Palace (h)
Mar 9 Liverpool (a)
Mar 16 Leicester City (h)
Mar 30 Wolves (h)
Apr 6 Bournemouth (a)
Apr 13 Cardiff City (h)
Apr 20 Chelsea (a)
Apr 27 Manchester City (h)
May 4 Everton (a)
May 12 Arsenal (h)
