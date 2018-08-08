They narrowly avoided the drop last season and once again it appears as if thats the target.

Huddersfield Town Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

A season of consolidation is the target for Huddersfield after surviving their first season back in the top flight for 45 years. The club were recruiting this summer, signing Egypt midfielder Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, £5m), Ben Hamer (Leicester, free) and Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt, £4.5m) while also turning loans for Jonas Lossl and Terence Kongolo into permanent deals.

Annual wage bill – £11m (2017)

Annual income – £15.8m (2017)

Stadium John Smith’s (24,500)

Odds – 1,000/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Sean Makin

LAST SEASON WAS…

Excellent. It had its ups and downs but to remain in the Premier League was a fantastic achievement.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Christopher Schindler. The German defender rightly scooped the Player of the Year trophy at the end of the season after a terrific campaign at the heart of the Huddersfield defence. He took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water and never once looked out of place.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

It is difficult to single out a villain, considering it was such a fantastic team achievement to stay in the Premier League with what was effectively a Championship squad.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Rarmani Edmonds-Green. The 19-year-old looks a classy centre-back, comfortable on the ball with pace and power to match.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Outside of Huddersfield, not many people will know the influence of Jonathan Hogg. The midfielder is a machine and just never stops running from start to finish. We miss his steel in the centre of the park when he’s not in the team. He does the dirty work that is needed and gives licence to the other players to go forward.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

Hopes: not to be in a relegation battle with three games left! I hope we can build on last year’s survival and kick on to avoid relegation comfortably. Fears: the “second season syndrome”, but we’ve had a taste of it now. I hope our lack of goalscoring ability doesn’t come back to haunt us either.

Huddersfield Town Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Joel Coleman (22) 26.09.95 2016 / Oldham Athletic

Ben Hamer (30) 20.11.87 2018 / Leicester City

Jonas Lossl (Den) (29) 01.02.89 2018 / Mainz (Ger)

Ryan Schofield (18) 11.12.99 2015 / youth

DEFENDERS

Erik Durm (Ger) (26) 12.05.92 2018 / B Dortmund (Ger)

Florent Hadergjonaj (Swi) (23) 31.07.94 2018 / Ingolstadt (Ger)

Michael Hefele (Ger) (27) 01.09.90 2016 / Dynamo Dresden (Ger)

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (22) 31.10.95 2016 / Charlton Athletic

Mathias Jorgensen (Den) (28) 23.04.90 2017 / Copenhagen (Den)

Terence Kongolo (Hol) (24) 14.02.94 2018 / Monaco (Fra)

Chris Lowe (Ger) (29) 16.04.89 2016 / Kaiserslautern (Ger)

Scott Malone (27) 25.03.91 2017 / Fulham

Christopher Schindler (Ger) (28) 29.04.90 2016 / 1860 Munich (Ger)

Tommy Smith (26) 14.04.92 2012 / Manchester City

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sln) (22) 14.01.96 2016 / Domzale (Sln)

Jordan Williams (18) 22.10.99 2008 / youth

MIDFIELDERS

Juninho Bacuna (Hol) (20) 07.08.97 2018 / Groningen (Hol)

Philip Billing (Den) (22) 11.06.96 2013 / Esbjerg (Den)

Jonathan Hogg (29) 06.12.88 2013 / Watford

Tom Ince (26) 30.01.92 2017 / Derby County

Aaron Mooy (Aus) (27) 15.09.90 2017 / Manchester City

Lewis O’Brien (19) 14.10.98 2017 / youth

Alex Pritchard (25) 03.05.93 2018 / Norwich City

Sean Scannell (RoI) (27) 17.09.90 2012 / Crystal Palace

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Mor) (21) 28.11.96 2017 / Nuremberg (Ger)

Ramadan Sobhi (Egy) (21) 23.01.97 2018 / Stoke City

Rajiv Van La Parra (Hol) (27) 04.06.91 2016 / Wolves

Danny Williams (USA) (29) 08.03.89 2017 / Reading

FORWARDS

Laurent Depoitre (Blg) (29) 07.12.88 2017 / Porto (Por)

Jordy Hiwula (23) 21.09.94 2015 / Manchester City

Elias Kachunga (DRC) (26) 22.04.92 2017 / Ingolstadt (Ger)

Steve Mounie (Ben) (23) 29.09.94 2017 / Montpellier (Fra)

Collin Quaner (Ger) (27) 18.06.91 2017 / Union Berlin (Ger)

MANAGER

David Wagner (Ger) (46) 19.10.71 2015 / B Dortmund II (Ger)

Huddersfield Town Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Chelsea (h)

Aug 19 Man City (a)

Aug 25 Cardiff (h)

Sep 1 Everton (a)

Sep 15 Crystal Palace (h)

Sep 22 Leicester (a)

Sep 29 Tottenham (h)

Oct 6 Burnley (a)

Oct 20 Liverpool (h)

Oct 27 Watford (a)

Nov 3 Fulham (h)

Nov 10 West Ham (h)

Nov 24 Wolves (a)

Dec 1 Brighton (h)

Dec 4 Bournemouth (a)

Dec 8 Arsenal (a)

Dec 15 Newcastle (h)

Dec 22 Southampton (h)

Dec 26 Man Utd (a)

Dec 29 Fulham (a)

Jan 1 Burnley (h)

Jan 12 Cardiff (a)

Jan 19 Man City (h)

Jan 29 Everton (h)

Feb 2 Chelsea (a)

Feb 9 Arsenal (h)

Feb 23 Newcastle (a)

Feb 26 Wolves (h)

Mar 2 Brighton (a)

Mar 9 Bournemouth (h)

Mar 16 West Ham (a)

Mar 30 Crystal Palace (a)

Apr 6 Leicester (h)

Apr 13 Tottenham (a)

Apr 20 Watford (h)

Apr 27 Liverpool (a)

May 4 Man Utd (h)

May 12 Southampton (a)

