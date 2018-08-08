They narrowly avoided the drop last season and once again it appears as if thats the target.
Huddersfield Town Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
A season of consolidation is the target for Huddersfield after surviving their first season back in the top flight for 45 years. The club were recruiting this summer, signing Egypt midfielder Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, £5m), Ben Hamer (Leicester, free) and Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt, £4.5m) while also turning loans for Jonas Lossl and Terence Kongolo into permanent deals.
Annual wage bill – £11m (2017)
Annual income – £15.8m (2017)
Stadium John Smith’s (24,500)
Odds – 1,000/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Sean Makin
LAST SEASON WAS…
Excellent. It had its ups and downs but to remain in the Premier League was a fantastic achievement.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
Christopher Schindler. The German defender rightly scooped the Player of the Year trophy at the end of the season after a terrific campaign at the heart of the Huddersfield defence. He took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water and never once looked out of place.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
It is difficult to single out a villain, considering it was such a fantastic team achievement to stay in the Premier League with what was effectively a Championship squad.
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
Rarmani Edmonds-Green. The 19-year-old looks a classy centre-back, comfortable on the ball with pace and power to match.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Outside of Huddersfield, not many people will know the influence of Jonathan Hogg. The midfielder is a machine and just never stops running from start to finish. We miss his steel in the centre of the park when he’s not in the team. He does the dirty work that is needed and gives licence to the other players to go forward.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
Hopes: not to be in a relegation battle with three games left! I hope we can build on last year’s survival and kick on to avoid relegation comfortably. Fears: the “second season syndrome”, but we’ve had a taste of it now. I hope our lack of goalscoring ability doesn’t come back to haunt us either.
Huddersfield Town Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Joel Coleman (22) 26.09.95 2016 / Oldham Athletic
Ben Hamer (30) 20.11.87 2018 / Leicester City
Jonas Lossl (Den) (29) 01.02.89 2018 / Mainz (Ger)
Ryan Schofield (18) 11.12.99 2015 / youth
DEFENDERS
Erik Durm (Ger) (26) 12.05.92 2018 / B Dortmund (Ger)
Florent Hadergjonaj (Swi) (23) 31.07.94 2018 / Ingolstadt (Ger)
Michael Hefele (Ger) (27) 01.09.90 2016 / Dynamo Dresden (Ger)
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (22) 31.10.95 2016 / Charlton Athletic
Mathias Jorgensen (Den) (28) 23.04.90 2017 / Copenhagen (Den)
Terence Kongolo (Hol) (24) 14.02.94 2018 / Monaco (Fra)
Chris Lowe (Ger) (29) 16.04.89 2016 / Kaiserslautern (Ger)
Scott Malone (27) 25.03.91 2017 / Fulham
Christopher Schindler (Ger) (28) 29.04.90 2016 / 1860 Munich (Ger)
Tommy Smith (26) 14.04.92 2012 / Manchester City
Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sln) (22) 14.01.96 2016 / Domzale (Sln)
Jordan Williams (18) 22.10.99 2008 / youth
MIDFIELDERS
Juninho Bacuna (Hol) (20) 07.08.97 2018 / Groningen (Hol)
Philip Billing (Den) (22) 11.06.96 2013 / Esbjerg (Den)
Jonathan Hogg (29) 06.12.88 2013 / Watford
Tom Ince (26) 30.01.92 2017 / Derby County
Aaron Mooy (Aus) (27) 15.09.90 2017 / Manchester City
Lewis O’Brien (19) 14.10.98 2017 / youth
Alex Pritchard (25) 03.05.93 2018 / Norwich City
Sean Scannell (RoI) (27) 17.09.90 2012 / Crystal Palace
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Mor) (21) 28.11.96 2017 / Nuremberg (Ger)
Ramadan Sobhi (Egy) (21) 23.01.97 2018 / Stoke City
Rajiv Van La Parra (Hol) (27) 04.06.91 2016 / Wolves
Danny Williams (USA) (29) 08.03.89 2017 / Reading
FORWARDS
Laurent Depoitre (Blg) (29) 07.12.88 2017 / Porto (Por)
Jordy Hiwula (23) 21.09.94 2015 / Manchester City
Elias Kachunga (DRC) (26) 22.04.92 2017 / Ingolstadt (Ger)
Steve Mounie (Ben) (23) 29.09.94 2017 / Montpellier (Fra)
Collin Quaner (Ger) (27) 18.06.91 2017 / Union Berlin (Ger)
MANAGER
David Wagner (Ger) (46) 19.10.71 2015 / B Dortmund II (Ger)
Huddersfield Town Premier League Fixtures
Aug 11 Chelsea (h)
Aug 19 Man City (a)
Aug 25 Cardiff (h)
Sep 1 Everton (a)
Sep 15 Crystal Palace (h)
Sep 22 Leicester (a)
Sep 29 Tottenham (h)
Oct 6 Burnley (a)
Oct 20 Liverpool (h)
Oct 27 Watford (a)
Nov 3 Fulham (h)
Nov 10 West Ham (h)
Nov 24 Wolves (a)
Dec 1 Brighton (h)
Dec 4 Bournemouth (a)
Dec 8 Arsenal (a)
Dec 15 Newcastle (h)
Dec 22 Southampton (h)
Dec 26 Man Utd (a)
Dec 29 Fulham (a)
Jan 1 Burnley (h)
Jan 12 Cardiff (a)
Jan 19 Man City (h)
Jan 29 Everton (h)
Feb 2 Chelsea (a)
Feb 9 Arsenal (h)
Feb 23 Newcastle (a)
Feb 26 Wolves (h)
Mar 2 Brighton (a)
Mar 9 Bournemouth (h)
Mar 16 West Ham (a)
Mar 30 Crystal Palace (a)
Apr 6 Leicester (h)
Apr 13 Tottenham (a)
Apr 20 Watford (h)
Apr 27 Liverpool (a)
May 4 Man Utd (h)
May 12 Southampton (a)